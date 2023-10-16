Man facing terror charges admits possessing pressure cooker bomb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man facing terror charges admits possessing pressure cooker bomb

By Press Association
A bomb disposal unit at St James’s Hospital, Leeds (Ben Lack/PA)
A clinical support worker who is accused of planning terrorist attacks on a hospital and an RAF base has admitted possessing a pressure cooker bomb.

Mohammed Farooq, 27, was arrested in the early hours of January 20 in the grounds of St James’s Hospital, in Leeds.

He is due to go on trial later this week and potential jurors were told by a judge on Monday he is accused of “an alleged plan to target RAF Menwith Hill, in Harrogate, and St James’s Hospital, in Leeds, in a terrorist attack”.

On Monday at Sheffield Crown Court, Farooq denied charges of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts and possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

Mohammad Farooq court case
Court artist drawing of Mohammad Farooq (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

But he pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing an explosive substance in suspicious circumstances, which specifies that, between January 18 and January 21, he possessed “an improvised explosive device manufactured from a pressure cooker and 9.9kg of a low explosive mixture” plus “3.8kg of a low explosive mixture”, as well as pyrotechnic fuses.

He also admitted a charge of possessing a document likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, which relates to a series of notes on a mobile phone on the manufacture of the toxic substances racin, sarin, VX, tabun and tetrodoxin.

Farooq also pleaded guilty to having an imitation firearm with criminal intent, namely a Gediz 9mm PAK semi-automatic pistol, and possession of the same imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Farooq denies engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts.

This charge alleges that, between July 12, 2021 and January 21 2023, he engaged in conduct including “manufacturing or assembling an improvised explosive device”.

It also alleges that he travelled to locations between January 19 and 20, 2023, “in order to carry out an attack” and conducted reconnaissance of “potential locations for attack”.

The charge further alleges that he acquired a document titled “Safety and security guidelines for lone wolf Mujahideen and small cells”.

Farooq appeared in the dock wearing a blue T-shirt and with a number of prison officers.

The judge, Mr Justice Hilliard, said the trial is expected to begin on Thursday.