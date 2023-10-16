Man, 70, fatally injured in street attack named by counter-terror officers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 70, fatally injured in street attack named by counter-terror officers

By Press Association
A police cordon at a house in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool (Tom Wilkinson/PA)
A police cordon at a house in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

A 70-year-old passer-by who was fatally injured in a street attack has been named by counter-terror officers investigating his alleged murder.

Terrence Carney had just used a cash machine when he was attacked in Hartlepool town centre on Sunday morning.

Officers had been called to a property in Wharton Terrace at around 5.17am and found a man who had been attacked. He suffered non life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

Shortly after, officers found Mr Carney seriously injured in Tees Street, half a mile away, and he died at the scene despite the efforts of the emergency services.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Cleveland Police began the investigation but passed it on to Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) North East.

Both organisations passed on their “thoughts and deepest sympathies” to Mr Carney’s loved ones.

His family has asked to grieve in private.

The CTP said: “Early enquiries suggest that Terrence was a passer-by at the time of the incident, having recently used a nearby ATM”.

Earlier, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, said: “Although our enquiries are still at a very early stage, the circumstances surrounding this incident have resulted in Counter Terrorism Policing taking the lead for this investigation.

“From the enquiries undertaken so far, there is no evidence to suggest that there was any other person involved in the attack, and, at this time, we are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.”

Cleveland Police Deputy Chief Constable Victoria Fuller added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who lost his life yesterday.

“Though incidents of this nature are very rare, I understand the concern that yesterday’s events will have caused amongst our local community.

“We have local officers patrolling in the area to provide reassurance to our local communities.”

Hartlepool attack
Two forensics officers enter a cordoned-off property in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

A police cordon remained in place outside a terraced property on Wharton Terrace, with an officer in a car stationed outside and forensics officers in white suits carrying out enquiries inside.

Two bunches of flowers had been left as a tribute.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, said the cordoned-off property is used to house asylum seekers.

He said: “Everyone here knows there’s asylum seekers living there.

“There’s always people coming and going there.”

According to reports, people of four different nationalities lived at the property.