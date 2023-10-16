Man charged with murder of 70-year-old killed in street attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man charged with murder of 70-year-old killed in street attack

By Press Association
A police cordon at Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool (Tom Wilkinson/PA)
A man has been charged with murder after a 70-year-old was killed in a street attack, Counter Terrorism Policing North East has said.

Terrence Carney had just used a cash machine when he was attacked in Hartlepool town centre on Sunday morning.

Ahmed Alid, 44, from Hartlepool, has been charged with murder and the attempted murder of another man.

He was charged at around 10pm on Monday following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and Cleveland Police and will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

Hartlepool attack
Officers had been called to a property in Wharton Terrace at around 5.17am and found a man who had been attacked. He suffered non life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

Shortly after, officers found Mr Carney seriously injured in Tees Street, half a mile away, and he died at the scene despite the efforts of the emergency services.

A police cordon remained in place outside a terraced property on Wharton Terrace, with an officer in a car stationed outside and forensics officers in white suits carrying out inquiries inside.

Two bunches of flowers had been left as a tribute.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “This evening’s charges follow a thorough investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and Cleveland Police.

“We are satisfied that this was an isolated incident and are not seeking anyone else in connection with this matter.

“We are grateful for the support and understanding of the local community during this investigation, which has caused understandable concern among local people.

“We will continue to work closely with Cleveland Police colleagues to reassure those affected and keep them informed.”

Deputy Chief Constable Victoria Fuller, from Cleveland Police, added: “I am extremely proud of the bravery of the attending officers, that enabled the incident to be dealt with swiftly.

“We would also like to add our thanks to the local community for their support during this investigation.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Carney, and the second man involved in Sunday’s incident.”