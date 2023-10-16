Man charged with murder of 70-year-old killed in street attack

A man has been charged with murder after a 70-year-old was killed in a street attack, Counter Terrorism Policing North East has said.

Terrence Carney had just used a cash machine when he was attacked in Hartlepool town centre on Sunday morning.

Ahmed Alid, 44, from Hartlepool, has been charged with murder and the attempted murder of another man.

He was charged at around 10pm on Monday following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and Cleveland Police and will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

A police cordon at Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

Officers had been called to a property in Wharton Terrace at around 5.17am and found a man who had been attacked. He suffered non life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

Shortly after, officers found Mr Carney seriously injured in Tees Street, half a mile away, and he died at the scene despite the efforts of the emergency services.

A police cordon remained in place outside a terraced property on Wharton Terrace, with an officer in a car stationed outside and forensics officers in white suits carrying out inquiries inside.

Two bunches of flowers had been left as a tribute.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “This evening’s charges follow a thorough investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and Cleveland Police.

“We are satisfied that this was an isolated incident and are not seeking anyone else in connection with this matter.

“We are grateful for the support and understanding of the local community during this investigation, which has caused understandable concern among local people.

“We will continue to work closely with Cleveland Police colleagues to reassure those affected and keep them informed.”

Deputy Chief Constable Victoria Fuller, from Cleveland Police, added: “I am extremely proud of the bravery of the attending officers, that enabled the incident to be dealt with swiftly.

“We would also like to add our thanks to the local community for their support during this investigation.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Carney, and the second man involved in Sunday’s incident.”