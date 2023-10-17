London Marathon organisers to begin paying for carbon removal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London Marathon organisers to begin paying for carbon removal

By Press Association
The London Marathon’s organisers want to move forward their net zero goal by 10 years (James Manning/PA)
The organisers of the London Marathon are to begin paying to remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere while aiming to become net zero by 2030.

Using a “climate levy” of £26 on all international participants, London Marathon Events (LME) will pay carbon removal company CUR8 to pull 280 tonnes of CO2 from the air, increasing this amount each year.

LME, which organises other sporting events such as the Brighton Marathon and Swim Serpentine, said it is looking to cut around 800 tonnes of carbon a year through removals and emissions reductions.

This would include using electric vehicles, switching from diesel to hydrotreated vegetable oil generators and encouraging participants to use public transport.

Marathon runners
International participants are charged a ‘climate levy’ that goes towards carbon removal (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It is looking to scale up both removal and reduction in order to move forward its net zero by 2040 goal to 2030 instead.

Kate Chapman, head of sustainability for LME, said: “Looking where are we now, 17 years out, that just feels far too long – we need to be more ambitious.

“Clearly, we need to do everything we can to reduce those emissions. We don’t want to be left with a big chunk of residual emissions that we’re then paying to remove to enable us to credibly call ourselves a net zero operation.

“But the fact that there is something that we can do then yeah, that has been a factor in helping us to be more ambitious.”

There were around 9,920 LME participants in 2022, with 95% of the total emissions coming from their travel, though this is mostly not included in the net zero calculation.

Instead, LME uses the “fairly blunt instrument” of the climate levy, which Ms Chapman said is taken as an average across the different distances and methods of travel international participants use to attend.

The company it is paying, CUR8, uses a variety of methods to remove CO2 from the atmosphere, such as improving soils, growing forests and creating biochar.

It is also working with a company in the US that is set to begin operating a direct air capture plant from next year, which can remove a tonne of CO2 a minute but is almost prohibitively expensive for many organisations, costing around £1,000 for each tonne.

Mark Stevenson, one of CUR8’s co-founders, said he started the company after seeing many carbon offset programmes fail to live up to expectations.

He said CUR8, which will also remove CO2 on behalf of The 1975 and other bands, uses due diligence to ensure that its partners are removing carbon in scientifically robust ways that can be credibly measured and audited, that are also legal and which can be scaled up to meet global demand.

“We don’t say to anybody at the moment, you can claim net zero using us, because the language is evolving,” he said.

“What we say is you can claim that you are removing this amount of carbon on your journey to net zero.

“If we don’t have Kate and other clients committing to that journey, there’s no investment into the infrastructure that will allow them to buy that amount of stuff 10 years from now.

“Which is why when iconic organisations that people recognise day-to-day, like London Marathon Events, the O2, 1975 and the other bands I’m talking to, it becomes normal and you just pump all that money, hopefully, into that operating system.

“Then the amazing sci-fi hope is that in 2050 we’ve done that and we’ve actually started to pull back more than we’re putting out, that they can take the parts per million down again.”