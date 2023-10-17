Golf course becomes haven for butterflies in South Downs National Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Golf course becomes haven for butterflies in South Downs National Park

By Press Association
The Pyecombe golf course in the South Downs National Park has become a haven for butterflies after 34 species were discovered living in the rough (Neil Hulme/South Down National Park Authority/PA)
A golf course in the South Downs National Park has become a haven for butterflies after 34 species were discovered living in the rough, including rare species such as the Adonis blue, brown hairstreak and grizzled skipper.

Groundskeepers at Pyecombe Golf Club, near Brighton in East Sussex, have been working with the national park authority to create the perfect habitat for wildflowers and insects.

Traditionally, when grassy areas are mown, the cuttings are left on the ground to decompose, which enriches the soil and encourages coarser grasses to dominate and outcompete wildflowers.

But the club has started using a “cut and collect” mower to ensure the soil does not become enriched.

Adonis blue butterflies have been found at the Pyecombe golf course (Neil Hulme/South Down National Park Authority/PA)

A spokesman for the park authority said: “Without the soil enrichment, the rare chalk grassland is maintained and a variety of wildflowers are able to grow and provide habitat for bees, butterflies and other insects.

“The National Park has also helped with the management of areas of scrub and woodland on the course, as well as conserving a flower-rich bank that’s now grazed by sheep.”

Now three detailed surveys carried out by consultant ecologist Neil Hulme have shown that the scheme has been a success.

He said: “Walking around this golf course is like walking through a nature reserve or one of the better Sites of Special Scientific Interest in Sussex.

“It’s a good job I’m not a golfer as I’d deliberately spend the entire round in the rough, which is packed with an amazing variety of stunning wildflowers such as round-headed rampion, horseshoe vetch, wild marjoram, common rock-rose and devil’s-bit scabious.”

Grizzled skippers are among the 34 different species of butterfly found at the site (Charles Winchester/South Down National Park Authority/PA)

Phillippa Morrison-Price, who is lead ranger for the area within the South Downs National Park, said: “The areas of chalk grassland are particularly valuable for the plants and insects they support.

“The club should be very proud of what it has achieved here, demonstrating that sporting facilities and some of our most precious wildlife can happily exist side by side.”

Simon Wells, head greenkeeper at Pyecombe, which was established in 1894, said: “We have been working together on this for many years.

“The roughs now can be truly stunning and the club members have taken a sense of ownership of them and understand how privileged we are to be custodians of all these rare and wonderful habitats. It’s great to see the fruits of our labour.”

The National Park spokesman added: “Chalk grassland, often called ‘Europe’s rainforest in miniature’, is an internationally-important habitat and was one of the reasons for the designation of the South Downs National Park in 2010.

“The National Park Authority is working with a variety of partners to help create and improve wildlife habitat through its ReNature initiative.”