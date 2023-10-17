Cuts to English National Opera will lead to its demise, music directors warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cuts to English National Opera will lead to its demise, music directors warn

By Press Association
English National Opera (Laura Lean/PA)
English National Opera (Laura Lean/PA)

A trio of music directors have warned that proposed cuts to the chorus and orchestra of the English National Opera (ENO) will “lead to the demise” of the music company.

In a letter printed in The Times, Edward Gardner and Sir Mark Elder, both former music directors of the ENO, and Sir Antonio Pappano, the current music director of the Royal Opera House, write that a planned relocation to outside of London is not “levelling up” but “the killing off of the art form”.

On Sunday night, the ENO said it was “surprised” to learn that its music director Martyn Brabbins, who has been in the position since 2016, had “decided to end his tenure … so abruptly”.

Brabbins’ departure followed the announcement of a proposal to axe 19 orchestral positions and employ its remaining musicians on part-time contracts, a move the Musicians’ Union says it will reject.

English National Opera’s Messiah
The English National Opera at the London Coliseum (Ian West/PA)

A statement from ENO said it is “having to re-evaluate our employment levels” following a reduction in the funding from Arts Council England (ACE) and understands that this is a “very challenging and stressful time”.

The letter in the Times says the cuts “will put a stranglehold on the artistic future of the company, wherever it is based”.

It reads: “We are devastated to hear of the proposed cuts to the chorus and orchestra of English National Opera.

“We should all be clear: if these plans go through, it will lead to the demise of this great company.

“An opera company is defined by its chorus and orchestra — their passion, expertise and knowledge. ENO is among the best in the world. These groups are built over decades of shared experience.

“They have collective skills that cannot be resurrected. Many of these highly trained musicians and singers will not be able to continue in their jobs.

“Anyone who can find alternative employment will.

“A relocation is apparently planned by 2029. These cuts will put a stranglehold on the artistic future of the company, wherever it is based.

“Opera should be available to everyone — this is the founding premise of ENO. Under these plans the company will be an empty shell of its former self. Large scale productions, for which ENO is famous, will be impossible.

“The recent revival of Peter Grimes is an outstanding example.

“This isn’t levelling up, it is the killing off of the art form. The Arts Council and the industry need to be honest about the effect of these cuts.

“And we plead with them to reconsider their support or the work of this great company will be irretrievably lost.”

Last November it was announced that the ACE was pulling funding from the ENO, but was offering £17 million over three years on the condition the orchestra relocates outside London.

ACE said in July that it had adjusted funding plans to allow ENO until 2029 for a move out of London.

It was also confirmed that ENO will receive £24 million from ACE between 2024 and 2026 to deliver a “substantial opera season every year” in London, as well as establish a new main base outside the capital.

An ACE spokesperson said: “We understand this is a challenging period of change for the English National Opera and its people.

“While we do not get involved in the day-to-day running of organisations, or the contractual arrangements they make with their staff, we have said that we want our investment to build sustainable businesses that are able to offer well paid work for as many people as possible.

“In total, we are planning to invest £35.5 million in the ENO between 2023-26 and we have made it clear that we do not have additional funding available to support them and other National Portfolio organisations facing financial challenges, and we have ensured that the Musicians’ Union is aware of this reality.

“We continue to work closely with the ENO to agree how they would use the £24 million grant available for 2024-26 to develop a range of activity linked to their move to a new base outside London, alongside their programme at the Coliseum.”