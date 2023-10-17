Ashling Murphy’s murder trial hears evidence will feature maps and CCTV footage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ashling Murphy’s murder trial hears evidence will feature maps and CCTV footage

By Press Association
The case surrounding the death of Ashling Murphy was outlined to the jury at Dublin’s Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday (Julien Behal/PA)
A court has heard the evidence the prosecution will present during the trial of a man accused of murdering an Irish teacher last year.

Ashling Murphy, 23, was killed while out jogging along a canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly, last January.

Jozef Puska, 33, whose address was given as Lynally Grove in Tullamore, Co Offaly, has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Ashling Murphy death
Flowers and messages left at a Garda checkpoint in Tullamore after Ashling Murphy was killed while jogging along a canal bank (Dominic McGrath/PA)

Outlining the case to the jury at Dublin’s Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday, senior counsel for the prosecution Anne-Marie Lawlor said “quite a number” of maps, CCTV footage and witness testimony would feature in the case.

She said Ms Murphy was stabbed 11 times to the right side of her neck, and had other injuries that may have been defensive injuries.

She told the court there was no prior connection “of any kind” between Ms Murphy and Mr Puska.

She said the jury would be shown pictures of Mr Puska’s hands with cuts and scratches, taken by Gardai while Mr Puska was receiving treatment in St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

She said he “made up a pack of lies” to Gardai about being involved in a stabbing in Blanchardstown.

Judge Tony Hunt outlined the obligations a jury has and that the defendant needed to be viewed as protected by the presumption of innocence.