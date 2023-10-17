Mobile phone companies have role in ‘helping crush’ device theft, Met chief says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Mobile phone companies have role in ‘helping crush’ device theft, Met chief says

By Press Association
Mobile phone companies must have a role in “helping to crush” robberies of devices amid an increase over the past year, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner has said.

There has been a 28% rise in mobile phone robbery in London and a 22% increase in theft of devices over the last 12 months, figures from the force show.

This represents a total of 57,174 mobile phones reported stolen and equates to an average of 157 devices stolen every day in the capital.

Met chief Sir Mark Rowley, during a meeting with major UK mobile phone network providers and London Mayor Sadiq Khan at City Hall on Tuesday, said: “We all have a role in helping to crush the criminal market that fuels robbery and design out the ability for stolen phones to be used in the way they currently are.”

The meeting was about how the police, City Hall and the mobile phone industry can work together to reduce device robberies.

Mr Khan said: “We’re sure there are things that phone companies can be doing and we’re going to work with them in a collegial way about what sharing there can be between police, City Hall and these companies from intelligence, from engineering innovation and other things as well.”

Apple, Samsung and Google were among the big names represented at the meeting, which Mr Khan said was a step towards making London “safer for everyone”.

The mayor went on: “This meeting is an important milestone to developing a practical and long-term solution to ending the menace of mobile phone crime, which we know is driving violence and criminality in our communities – not just in London but across the UK.

“Right now, it is far too easy and profitable for criminals to repurpose and sell on stolen phones.”

Sir Mark said the force made “multiple arrests and seized more than 70 stolen phones at a shop selling them onwards” over the past weekend.

He added: “But until we design out the ability for phones to be used in the way they currently are, we will be stuck in a vicious circle.”

Hamish MacLeod, chief executive of Mobile UK, said: “Mobile operators and the device and operating system manufacturers have several capabilities and measures to deter the theft of mobile phones, including the provision of capabilities which customers can enable, allowing them to track and disable mobile handsets.

“We welcome today’s roundtable to discuss with the Mayor of London and the Metropolitan Police further actions, including prioritising mobile theft and prosecutions to deter and reduce these crimes.”