Researchers reveal source of largest ever Mars quake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Researchers reveal source of largest ever Mars quake

By Press Association
InSight’s seismometer recorded the event on Mars’ surface in 2022 (NASA/JPL-Caltech)
InSight’s seismometer recorded the event on Mars’ surface in 2022 (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Researchers have revealed the possible cause of the largest ever Mars quake.

A global team of scientists, led by the University of Oxford, suggest the 4.7 magnitude quake was not the result of meteorite hitting the planet, and was instead caused by enormous tectonic forces within Mars’ crust.

The event caused vibrations to reverberate through the planet for at least six hours, and was recorded by Nasa’s InSight lander on May 4 2022.

The event, dubbed S1222a, was similar to previous quakes known to be caused by meteoroid impacts, and led to an international search for a fresh crater.

Although Mars is smaller than Earth, the two planets have similar land surface areas because Mars has no oceans.

In order to survey the huge amount of ground – 144 million km2 – study lead Dr Benjamin Fernando of the University of Oxford worked with the European Space Agency, the Chinese National Space Agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation, and the United Arab Emirates Space Agency.

This is thought to be the first time that all missions in orbit around Mars have collaborated on a single project.

Each team used data from their satellites orbiting Mars to look for a new crater, or any other tell-tale signature of an impact, like a dust cloud appearing in the hours after the quake.

However, after several months of searching, the researchers have announced that no fresh crater was found.

Dr Fernando said: “We still think that Mars doesn’t have any active plate tectonics today, so this event was likely caused by the release of stress within Mars’ crust.

“These stresses are the result of billions of years of evolution; including the cooling and shrinking of different parts of the planet at different rates.

“We still do not fully understand why some parts of the planet seem to have higher stresses than others, but results like these help us to investigate further.

“One day, this information may help us to understand where it would be safe for humans to live on Mars and where you might want to avoid.”

He added: “This project represents a huge international effort to help solve the mystery of S1222a, and I am incredibly grateful to all the missions who contributed.

“I hope this project serves as a template for productive international collaborations in deep space.”