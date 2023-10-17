Snoring juror replaced after nodding off during people-smuggling trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Snoring juror replaced after nodding off during people-smuggling trial

By Press Association
The juror was replaced at Birmingham Crown Court (PA)
The juror was replaced at Birmingham Crown Court (PA)

A juror has been discharged at Birmingham Crown Court after falling asleep and starting to snore during the opening of a people-smuggling trial.

The male panel member was replaced with an alternate juror on Tuesday, less than an hour into the Crown’s opening speech against Mai Van Nguyen, who denies involvement in a plot to smuggle Vietnamese immigrants into the UK.

Judge Dean Kershaw asked the 12 jurors selected for the case and two reserve jurors to leave the courtroom briefly after interrupting prosecutor Kelly Brocklehurst’s speech to tell a juror on the back row of the jury bench: “You’re asleep, you’re snoring.”

After the juror was replaced following a delay and the jury returned to court, Mr Brocklehurst continued his speech by joking: “I clearly need to up my game – I assure you things will get more interesting.”

Nguyen, formerly of Jeremiah Road, Wolverhampton, is accused of conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration between August 19 and September 6 2020.

Prosecutors allege the 34-year-old received immigrants who had been moved by others from the south coast of England to the Midlands, finding them housing and illegal forms of labour.

As well as “receiving them and spiriting them away into the community”, Mr Brocklehurst alleged, Nguyen “took whatever measures were needed to house them”.

Telling jurors that two other men had been convicted of their part in the conspiracy last December, the Crown’s barrister added: “Together with others, these conspirators engaged in this enterprise for commercial gain.

“There was nothing altruistic about this.”

The trial at Birmingham Crown Court continues.