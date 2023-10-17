Woman mauled by her own XL bully dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman mauled by her own XL bully dog

By Press Association
Police attended the incident in Norfolk (Dave Thompson/PA)
Police attended the incident in Norfolk (Dave Thompson/PA)

A 60-year-old woman was mauled by her own XL bully dog, which escaped and then had to be destroyed, in the latest attack involving the breed.

Police were called to Brisley in Norfolk shortly before 3pm on Monday after a member of the public reported that a woman was being attacked by an XL bully dog in the back garden of her property in Gately Road and was screaming for help.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the woman being mauled by her pet dog.

She received multiple injuries in the attack and was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Her injuries were not life-threatening.

The dog, which escaped from the property following the attack, was found by officers in School Road shortly after the incident.

It had been secured to a post in the car park of a local primary school.

Pupils and teachers were inside the main school building at the time.

Police contacted multiple veterinary practices for help to sedate the dog but none were able to attend.

Due to the threat to the wider public, and with permission of the owner, the dog was destroyed.

Inspector Diana Woodage said: “This was a terribly sad and distressing situation.

“Officers were faced with an incredibly difficult situation when they arrived at the scene – a woman being viciously attacked by her dog and was very clearly injured and in some pain.

“In the interests of public safety and at the request of the owner, the dog was humanely destroyed.”

The latest incident comes as the Government looks to ban American XL bully dogs in response to a series of attacks.