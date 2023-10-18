MPs to grill British Museum director and George Osborne over stolen artefacts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MPs to grill British Museum director and George Osborne over stolen artefacts

By Press Association
George Osborne, chair of the British Museum (left) and Sir Mark Jones. (Aaron Chown/PA)
George Osborne will be grilled by MPs over artefacts stolen from the British Museum’s collection.

The former chancellor, who is chairman of the British Museum trustees, and Sir Mark Jones, interim director of the body, will appear before the Culture, Media and Sport Committee (CMS) on Wednesday.

The one-off evidence session will “focus on the reputational and financial implications for the museum and the wider national collection” in the wake of the thefts of thousands of items being disclosed.

A gold finger ring with a glass setting, similar to the items missing from the British Museum’s collection (The Trustees of the British Museum/PA)

MPs could also ask about what is being done to recover the items, if there has been damage to the museum’s reputation and how future relations with other institutions may have been impacted.

Later in the day, the CMS committee is scheduled to ask about the impact on the wider heritage sector.

Maria Balshaw, chairwoman of the National Museums’ Directors Council (NMDC) and director of the Tate art museums and galleries, and Lord Parkinson, parliamentary under-secretary of state for arts and heritage, will also appear.

The upper part of a sard gem engraved with Sarapis wearing a calatho, 1st-3rd century AD, similar to the items missing. (The Trustees of the British Museum/PA)

On August 16, the British Museum revealed that the items – including gold jewellery, semi-precious stones and glass – were missing, stolen or damaged.

Later that same month, Mr Osborne told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that an estimated 2,000 items were missing and some had been recovered.

He suggested that the British Museum did not have a complete catalogue of everything in its collection amassed over several hundred years and “groupthink” may have prevented the institution’s leadership from believing that treasures had been taken.

Mr Osborne said: “It’s certainly been damaging to the British Museum’s reputation. I think that’s sort of stating the obvious and that’s why I’m apologising on behalf of the museum.

“We believe we’ve been the victim of thefts over a long period of time and, frankly, more could have been done to prevent them.”

An unnamed member of staff has been sacked and the British Museum said it is taking legal action.

The PA news agency understands the thefts were over a “significant” period of time before 2023.

George Osborne, chair of the British Museum and Sir Mark Jones will appear before the committee (Aaron Chown/PA)

The then director of the British Museum Hartwig Fischer – who had announced in July that he would step down next year – released a statement on August 23 speaking of his “frustration”, while claiming the person who raised concerns about missing items at the institution did not disclose more.

Ittai Gradel, an author, academic and antiquities dealer, claimed the comments were an “outright lie” to PA and on August 25, Mr Fischer resigned.

German art historian Mr Fischer said the museum “did not respond as comprehensively as it should have in response to warnings in 2021” about the thefts and he “misjudged the remarks” about Mr Gradel.

His deputy, Jonathan Williams also stepped back from his position.

Former Victoria And Albert (V&A) Museum director Sir Mark was confirmed in his new role in early September and vowed to “restore the reputation” of the British Museum.

On September 26, the institution announced that “60 items have now been returned, with a further 300 identified and due to be returned imminently”.

The body also released images of classical Greek and Roman gems and jewellery – which are similar to the missing artefacts but not pictures of the absent items – to the public, which could lead to the recovery of more objects

An international panel of experts, whose members include: James Ratcliffe from the Art Loss Register; Lynda Albertson from the Association for Research into Crimes Against Art; and other specialists in the field of ancient gems and jewellery, has also been formed to recover the objects.

Former British Museum trustee Sir Nigel Boardman, and Chief Constable of the British Transport Police, Lucy D’Orsi, are also leading an independent review into why the items went missing and what can be done in the future.

A Metropolitan Police investigation is under way into the thefts and a man was interviewed under caution on August 23.

No arrests have been made.