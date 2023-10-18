British Museum ‘confident’ similar theft will not happen as records digitised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British Museum ‘confident’ similar theft will not happen as records digitised

By Press Association
Sir Mark Jones, interim director of the British Museum (PA)
British Museum interim director Sir Mark Jones said the institution is “confident that a theft of this kind can never happen again” after thousands of artefacts were stolen from its collection.

Before Sir Mark appears in front of MPs on Wednesday, the London-based attraction said 2.4 million records will be uploaded digitally or improved to safeguard the collection.

He will be grilled alongside former chancellor George Osborne, chairman of the trustees, during a one-off evidence session of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee about the thefts and the impact on the British Museum’s international reputation.

British Museum artefacts thefts
George Osborne, left, chairman of the British Museum, and Sir Mark Jones (PA)

The British Museum revealed on August 16 that the items – including gold jewellery, semi-precious stones and glass – were missing, stolen or damaged.

Last month, Mr Osborne told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme an estimated 2,000 items were missing and suggested the institution did not have a complete catalogue of everything in its collection, which has been amassed over several hundred years.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sir Mark said: “Following the discovery that objects have been stolen from the collection, we have taken steps to improve security and are now confident that a theft of this kind can never happen again.

“But we cannot and must not assume that the security of the collection, in a wider sense, can be achieved simply by locking everything away.

“It is my belief that the single most important response to the thefts is to increase access, because the better a collection is known – and the more it is used – the sooner any absences are noticed.

“So that’s why, rather than locking the collection away, we want to make it the most enjoyed, used and seen in the world.

“Over the next five years we have set ourselves the objective of improving and completing the online record of every object in the British Museum’s collection.

“It is a big task, with 2.4 million records to upload or upgrade, but more than half is already done and when it is finished it will mean that everyone, no matter where in the world they live, will be able to see everything we have – and use this amazing resource in a myriad of ways.

British Museum artefacts thefts
A gold ring with a glass setting, similar to the items missing from the collection (The Trustees of the British Museum/PA)

“At the same time we intend to strengthen our partnerships with museums throughout the UK and across the world, so that our travelling exhibitions take the real thing to millions who may never visit the British Museum itself, while also providing enhanced access to our study rooms so that every interested person can come and see anything we have in store.”

Increased digitisation means the British Museum will add pictures and more details about the history of items and any improvements made to them, along with making the archive more easily searched by the public.

In August, an unnamed member of staff was sacked and the British Museum said it is taking legal action.

The thefts were over a “significant” period of time before 2023, the PA news agency understands.

The museum’s then-director Hartwig Fischer – who had announced in July that he would step down next year – resigned on August 25.

The German art historian said the museum “did not respond as comprehensively as it should have in response to warnings in 2021” about the thefts.

British Museum artefacts thefts
A Hellenistic plasma intaglio, engraved with a young warrior seated on a rock, from 323-31 BC, similar to the items missing from the British Museum (The Trustees of the British Museum/PA)

Former Victoria And Albert (V&A) Museum director Sir Mark was confirmed in his new role in early September and later that month the institution said “60 items have now been returned, with a further 300 identified and due to be returned imminently”.

The body also released images of classical Greek and Roman gems and jewellery – which are similar to the missing artefacts but not pictures of the absent items – to the public, which could lead to the recovery of more objects.

An international panel of experts has also been formed to help recover the objects and an independent review into the thefts is being led by former British Museum trustee Sir Nigel Boardman and Chief Constable of the British Transport Police Lucy D’Orsi.

A Metropolitan Police investigation is under way and a man was interviewed under caution on August 23.

No arrests have been made.