Flooding causes disruption as Storm Babet hits Ireland

By Press Association
Stock photo of raindrops on a window (PA)
Stock photo of raindrops on a window (PA)

Spot flooding has caused disruption in southern parts of Ireland as Storm Babet hit the island.

Cork was among the places affected on Wednesday morning as heavy rain caused some roads to flood during rush hour.

Cork City Council said many areas of the city had experienced “significant surface water flooding”.

“City council crews are responding but resources are stretched,” the council posted on X.

“Flooding is likely to continue for some time so travel with care.”

Irish forecaster Met Eireann has issued an orange rain warning for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford that remains in place until 1pm on Wednesday.

A yellow rain warning covering the province of Leinster and counties Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan is in place until 8pm while a similar yellow warning for the province of Connacht and counties Limerick, Tipperary and Clare is in effect until 6pm.

Strong and gusty east to southeast winds are also forecast across the island.

The Met Office in the UK has issued a yellow rain warning covering Northern Ireland from 2pm on Wednesday to 10am on Thursday.

The forecaster said flooding could lead to difficulty driving conditions and some road closures with a “small chance” of homes and businesses being flooded.