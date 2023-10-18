12 targeted in police misconduct inquiry over handling of David Carrick case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
12 targeted in police misconduct inquiry over handling of David Carrick case

By Press Association
The New Scotland Yard sign outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Twelve serving and former police officers and staff are under investigation for potential misconduct over the way two police forces dealt with claims against serial rapist David Carrick.

Then-Met Pc Carrick was unmasked as one of the UK’s worst sex offenders when he was convicted of crimes committed against 12 women over 17 years.

Several complaints had been made against him during his policing career, and a watchdog is investigating four claims made to the Met in 2002, 2016, 2019 and 2021.

On Wednesday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said 10 serving and former officers are under investigation for gross misconduct, and another officer and staff member for misconduct.

Five serving Met officers, a detective constable, detective sergeant, detective inspector and two chief inspectors, are under investigation for gross misconduct.

As are a former Met officer now serving with City of London Police and two retired officers, a former police constable and former superintendent.

A serving Met police staff member and a Met police constable are under investigation for misconduct.

David Carrick allegations
David Carrick (Hertfordshire Police/PA)

Another two officers from Wiltshire Police are also under investigation for gross misconduct over claims that the force failed to properly investigate a report made against Carrick in 2016.

The IOPC announced in July that it was launching investigations into the way the Met handled complaints made in 2002, 2016, 2019 and 2021 under a rarely used power of initiative.

It is examining allegations that the officers may have breached police standards of professional behaviour by failing in their duty to adequately explore, investigate, supervise or oversee investigations into allegations made against Carrick while he was a serving police officer.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “Our thoughts remain with all the women who were victims of David Carrick and reported this offending.

“After carrying out an initial scoping review of police handling of allegations against Carrick earlier this year, we made the decision to launch investigations into multiple alleged failings of police officers and staff who assessed and/or investigated allegations made against him.

“If these matters had been adequately progressed, Carrick could potentially have faced gross misconduct proceedings and been dismissed from the police service years before he was eventually arrested.

“While we’ve notified a number of officers that they are under investigation, this does not mean that disciplinary proceedings will automatically follow.

“At the end of each investigation, we will determine whether any individuals should face disciplinary proceedings.”