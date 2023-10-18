Imperial War Museum missing 500 objects ‘shouldn’t cause alarm’ – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Imperial War Museum missing 500 objects ‘shouldn’t cause alarm’ – minister

By Press Association
More than 500 artefacts are missing from the Imperial War Museum, an MP has claimed (Yui Mok/PA)
More than 500 artefacts are missing from the Imperial War Museum, an MP has claimed (Yui Mok/PA)

More than 500 artefacts missing from the Imperial War Museum “shouldn’t cause immediate alarm”, a Government minister has said.

Conservative MP Jane Stevenson grilled the industry and Government about the missing items during a session of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Wednesday, which was called in the wake of thefts at the British Museum.

She asked a Government minister: “Are you treating this as an isolated incident just affecting the British Museum.

“We have had 560 objects logged, missing, from the Imperial War Museum, for example, is this a wider issue than just one or two museums?”

Tate Modern privacy court case
The Tate Modern has said none of its items have been stolen (Yui Mok/PA)

Lord Parkinson, parliamentary under-secretary of state for arts and heritage, responded, saying: “We are not treating this in isolation, we have written to our other national museums… to ask for assurances about their processes… and they are being forthcoming about items missing or accounted for in their collections.

“But there are a variety of reasons and explanations for that and I think it’s important on behalf of the sector to stress that some of those numbers shouldn’t cause immediate alarm.”

He added that museums are thinking about security throughout the country following an estimated 2,000 items  – including gold jewellery, semi-precious stones and glass – being missing, stolen or damaged from the British Museum.

Maria Balshaw, chairwoman of the National Museums’ Directors Council (NMDC) and director of the Tate art museums and galleries, said: “The Tate has not lost or had any items objects stolen from any of its stores or collections.”

She added that there were “no records” of missing items before or since she was appointed as a director.

Ms Balshaw, who has held a role as director of the Tate since June 2017, also clarified that 559 objects are currently “lost and misplaced” from the Imperial War Museum.

Definition of Treasure changes
Arts minister Lord Parkinson has said more than 500 items missing from the Imperial War Museum ‘shouldn’t cause immediate alarm’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

She added that knowing the items are lost gives her “reassurances” the body is across its record keeping.

Ms Balshaw also claimed that the Tate “regularly audits” the collection, made up of under 80,000 items, and all have been catalogued.

“We know where things were, and could identify if they were lost, misplaced or stolen,” she added.

British Museum’s interim director Sir Mark Jones disclosed to MPs on Wednesday, during the CMS committee, that one million artefacts are unregistered at the London-based attraction.

He also said there is increased security measures including governing access to strong rooms and some 350 missing items are in the process of being returned.

The Imperial War Museum has been contacted for comment.