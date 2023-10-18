Gavin Williamson ‘felt incredibly threatened’ by man accused of stalking him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gavin Williamson ‘felt incredibly threatened’ by man accused of stalking him

By Press Association
Simon Parry is accused of stalking Sir Gavin Williamson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former education secretary Sir Gavin Williamson said he felt “incredibly threatened” by a man who allegedly followed him on two occasions, threatening to arrest the MP during one of the incidents, a court has heard.

Simon Parry, of no fixed abode, is said to have “persistently followed” the Conservative MP on May 24 and June 14 this year.

The 45-year-old is further accused of impersonating a police officer by flashing what Sir Gavin said appeared to be a warrant card and making comments about arresting him on the June date.

Parry denies one count of stalking and one count of impersonating a police officer.

Simon Parry
Simon Parry outside court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Giving evidence at City of London Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Sir Gavin told of how Parry began following him along streets in Whitehall on two occasions after the MP walked past a protest area opposite Downing Street.

Of the May incident, Sir Gavin told the court he heard Parry making comments about vaccinations while walking in “close proximity” to him.

Asked how he felt at the time, Sir Gavin said: “It was someone who was quite aggressive towards you, someone who was not really actually wanting to have a discussion, but rather express their views or their anger or their dissatisfaction, actually.

“It felt very unpleasant.”

He added: “Of course as an MP you get a lot of people approaching you all the time.

“People are often approaching you with concerns they want to discuss… (but) done in a very different manner to that.

“You felt as if this was part of intimidation or sort of trying to make a publicity work or something along those lines.”

Of the June incident, Sir Gavin said he heard Parry making comments about vaccinations again and also about “genocide”, and eventually realised that the comments were directed at him.

The MP kept walking and speaking with a constituent on the phone, he told the court.

He called Parry’s “persistence” in following him from the Parliamentary estate towards Euston “quite disturbing”.

“It was quite evident that this individual was hostile to myself,” Sir Gavin said. “I was talking to a constituent who sadly that day had had to have their dog put down.”

He continued: “Why should I, you know, not do what I thought was my job because this very aggressive person was harassing me and pursuing me?”

The politician then went on to explain how he believed Parry flashed a warrant card and spoke about arresting him.

“At this point it is getting to feel kind of more scary because it’s a confined space,” he said.

“I can hear constant references to police, police, police, and saying about arresting me and at this stage … the defendant then shows what looks like a police a Metropolitan Police badge, but it was just a crest.”

“I felt incredibly threatened by it,” he added about the June incident.

Simon Parry and Piers Corbyn
Simon Parry appeared at court with Piers Corbyn (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Sir Gavin said he asked the constituent he was phoning if he could continue speaking with her as a “comfort” to himself before Parry eventually stopped following him.

Asked about what impact the incidents have had on him, Sir Gavin said: “When someone is acting in such an extreme way … you don’t really know what they’re capable of doing.

“You sadly do hear of instances where people have used a knife or such thing in the past, so you get quite fretful as to whether you’re in that type of scenario and an incident like this just makes you more fearful.”

Parry appeared at court with former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s brother, Piers Corbyn.

Sir Gavin has been MP for South Staffordshire since 2010 and served in cabinet as defence secretary before becoming education secretary under Boris Johnson in 2019.