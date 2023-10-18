Locals asked to return coins missing from treasure hoard found in Herefordshire

People given gold and silver coins as souvenirs after a large treasure hoard was discovered have been urged to hand them in to authorities.

A joint appeal issued by Historic England and police in Herefordshire on Wednesday asked anyone who has been given coins from the reigns of Queen Elizabeth I, James I or Charles I to contact West Mercia Police.

Two men in their 60s were arrested and bailed last month after the discovery of around 300 coins on farmland at Cradley, Herefordshire, at the end of August.

The coins are believed to date back to approximately 1558 to 1649.

Lead investigator Detective Constable Phil Harvey said: “It’s likely that the hoard contained more than the 300 coins we know about and so we’re asking for your help in finding the outstanding ones.

“As part of the excitement of the discovery, I understand that some of the local community may have accepted coins from the hoard as mementos or souvenirs.

“We believe that the coins were given away in good faith and would appeal to anyone who was given any as a keepsake to get in touch.

“I can reassure anyone who may have a coin that they are not in any trouble, we simply want to get them back in to the right hands as they form an important part of our local and national history.”

Mark Harrison, head of heritage crime strategy at Historic England, said: “The hoard is of local and national historic importance and we need the public to help us to find the outstanding coins.

“This will allow the hoard to be examined and catalogued by coin specialists which will help to enhance our understanding of the English Civil War in Herefordshire.”

Anyone who has any of the coins is asked to contact Det Con Harvey on 01432 247176 or by emailing philip.harvey@westmercia.police.uk