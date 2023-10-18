AI and 10 seconds of voice recording can screen for diabetes, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

AI and 10 seconds of voice recording can screen for diabetes, study suggests

By Press Association
The study’s authors say voice technology could revolutionise healthcare practices (Peter Byrne/PA)
The study’s authors say voice technology could revolutionise healthcare practices (Peter Byrne/PA)

Whether or not somebody has diabetes could be determined by them speaking into a smartphone, researchers say.

The new study, which combines voice technology with artificial intelligence (AI), could be a major step forward in the detection of the disease, experts suggest.

Scientists used six to 10 seconds of people’s voice, along with basic health data, including age, sex, height and weight, to create an AI model that can distinguish whether someone has type 2 diabetes.

According to the findings of the small study, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health, the model has 89% accuracy for women and 86% for men.

Jaycee Kaufman, first author of the paper and research scientist at Klick Labs, said: “Our research highlights significant vocal variations between individuals with and without type 2 diabetes and could transform how the medical community screens for diabetes.

“Current methods of detection can require a lot of time, travel, and cost. Voice technology has the potential to remove these barriers entirely.”

For the study, Klick Labs researchers – part of Klick Applied Sciences, a team of data scientists, engineers and biological scientists that conducts scientific research and develops AI solutions – asked 267 people (diagnosed as either non- or Type 2 diabetic) to record a phrase into their smartphone six times a day for two weeks.

The scientists analysed more than 18,000 recordings and 14 acoustic features for differences between those who had diabetes and those who did not.

They looked at a number of vocal features, like changes in pitch and intensity that cannot be perceived by the human ear.

The researchers were able to detect changes in the voice linked to type 2 diabetes and found that the vocal changes manifested in different ways for men and women.

Yan Fossat, vice president of Klick Labs and principal investigator of this study, said the non-intrusive and accessible approach offers the potential to screen vast numbers of people and help identify the large percentage of people who have undiagnosed type 2 diabetes.

He said: “Voice technology could revolutionise healthcare practices as an accessible and affordable digital screening tool.”

Researchers say the next steps will be to replicate the study and expand the study using voice as a diagnostic in other areas such as prediabetes, women’s health and high blood pressure.