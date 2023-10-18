Jailing women for abortion-related crimes ‘unlikely to be just outcome’ – court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Jailing women for abortion-related crimes ‘unlikely to be just outcome’ – court

By Press Association
Women’s rights campaigners in Westminster, London after taking part in a march from the Royal Courts of Justice calling for decriminalisation of abortion. Picture date: Saturday June 17, 2023.
Women’s rights campaigners in Westminster, London after taking part in a march from the Royal Courts of Justice calling for decriminalisation of abortion. Picture date: Saturday June 17, 2023.

Sending women to prison for abortion-related offences is “unlikely” to be a “just outcome”, the Court of Appeal has said.

In a ruling on Wednesday, three judges gave their reasons for reducing the sentence of Carla Foster, who was previously jailed after she admitted illegally procuring an abortion when she was between 32 and 34 weeks pregnant.

Foster had previously been handed a 28-month extended sentence, but appeal judges lowered her prison term to 14 months and suspended it at a hearing in July.

Dame Victoria Sharp, sitting with Lord Justice Holroyde and Mrs Justice Lambert, had said the case “calls for compassion, not punishment” and that “no useful purpose is served by detaining Ms Foster in custody”.

In the 17-page ruling detailing their reasons for reducing Foster’s sentence, the judges noted a similar case of a woman convicted of administering poison with intent to procure a miscarriage where the sentence had been lowered on appeal.

Dame Victoria said: “We consider that in cases of this nature, there will often be substantial personal mitigation to balance against the seriousness of the charge; and that an immediate custodial sentence in such cases is unlikely to provide a just outcome.

“And this was precisely the case here.”

The judges said the sentencing judge – Mr Justice Pepperall – had wrongly calculated the sentence before factoring in Foster’s mitigation and that it was too high.

Dame Victoria said that while the 45-year-old had not been suffering from a serious mental illness at the time of the offence, “there was evidence of an emotionally unstable personality and there is no doubt that she suffered emotional turmoil throughout”.

She continued: “Ms Foster made admissions at any early stage, and it is doubtful she would have been prosecuted had she not done so.

“In the aftermath of the stillbirth, she was traumatised, and as the judge put it, wracked by guilt and depressed.”

Carla Foster court case
Foster appeared by video link from Foston Hall Prison in Derbyshire for her appeal earlier this year (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The Court of Appeal in London previously heard Foster had spent 35 days in prison and was denied contact with her three children, one of whom is autistic.

Dame Victoria said: “By the time of the hearing before us, it was obvious that custody had had a severely detrimental effect on Ms Foster and on her family.”

Foster was initially charged with child destruction and pleaded not guilty, before admitting an alternative charge of administering drugs or using instruments to procure abortion.

At her sentencing in June, the court heard she was sent the drugs by the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) after she called them during lockdown in 2020 and lied about how far along in her pregnancy she was.

Sentencing Foster at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court, Mr Justice Pepperall said it was an emotive case and said it was made more “tragic” because she did not plead guilty earlier.