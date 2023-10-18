Cat with two noses deemed ‘one-of-a-kind’ by adoption centre

A homeless cat with two noses has been described as a “one-of-a-kind” feline by an adoption charity.

The double-snouted moggy has been named Nanny McPhee after the fictional character with a distinctively shaped nose.

Staff at Cats Protection’s Warrington Adoption Centre said the cat’s two noses are “a real rarity”.

The black and white moggy was named Nanny McPhee for her distinctive facial feature (Cats Protection)

Senior field veterinary officer at Cats Protection, Fiona Brockbank, said: “A cat with two noses is a first for us in the Field Vet team.

“This is a real rarity and, thankfully, it isn’t causing her any problems at all.”

She added: “Other congenital malformations within that area of a cat, such as a cleft lip and cleft palate, are not uncommon and can either be inherited or due to incident whilst developing in the uterus.

“Like all of our cats, Nanny McPhee will be neutered before rehoming so any concerns about inherited problems are resolved as she won’t have kittens.”

While it was initially thought the four-year-old moggy had one large nose, a check-up from the vet revealed the unique facial feature.

The black and white cat was taken to Warrington Adoption Centre to find a new home after previous owners could no longer care for her due to ill-health and financial circumstances.

Four-year-old Nanny McPhee is looking for a new home after previous owners could no longer provide care due to ill health and financial circumstances (Cats Protection)

Nanny McPhee, who is described as “gentle” by centre staff is now looking to settle in a home with a loving family.

Centre manager, Lindsay Kerr, said: “We have all fallen in love with our one-of-a-kind Nanny McPhee. We can’t stop looking at her two noses!

“She has proven to be a gentle lady who adores a fuss and a cuddle and we are hopeful her new-found fame will mean she will have no shortage of potential adopters.

“She really does deserve a home where she can settle down and become the centre of a loving family.”