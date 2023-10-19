Gunman told police he had been ‘stitched up’, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gunman told police he had been ‘stitched up’, court hears

By Press Association
James Witham, who has admitted the manslaughter of Ashley Dale, is arrested by police on the M6 in Cumbria (Merseyside Police/PA)
A gunman who killed a council worker in her home told police he had been “stitched up”, a court has heard.

Environmental health worker Ashley Dale, 28, was shot with a Skorpion machine pistol at home in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of August 21 last year by gunman James Witham, who admits manslaughter.

Witham, 41, and four other defendants, Niall Barry, 26, Sean Zeisz, 28, Ian Fitzgibbon, 28, and Joseph Peers, 29, deny her murder, which is alleged to have happened following a feud with her partner Lee Harrison.

Ashley Dale death
Ashley Dale was was shot with a Skorpion machine pistol last year (Family handout/PA)

On Thursday, their trial at Liverpool Crown Court heard Witham had been arrested on the M6 in Cumbria on September 13 last year and was taken to a police station in Liverpool where he was interviewed.

He exercised his right to silence in his first two interviews, apart from saying “nothing to do with it mate, not a clue”.

Alex Langhorn, prosecuting, said after a third interview, in which Witham was silent apart from telling police he had size seven feet, he was taken back to his cell and told officers he had been “set up, the car was Davo’s and he’d been told not to say anything”.

Mr Langhorn said: “Mr Witham told them he was being ‘stitched up, it is not right’ and asked to speak to his solicitor.”

He told officers he “did not want to come across as a grass” but said the car belonged to another associate, David McCaig, who had crashed it the day before, and they needed to do more inquiries into it.

Mr Witham’s solicitor spoke to him but then told officers he no longer wanted to talk, the jury heard.

Ashley Dale death court case
Ashley Dale with her dachshund Darla, taken less than an hour before her death (Merseyside Police/PA)

The court was told Zeisz gave a prepared statement when he was interviewed on August 30 last year.

In it, he said he understood he had been arrested as a result of intelligence.

He said: “This intelligence is incorrect and categorically untrue.

“I have nothing to add at this time. I am not involved in this matter.”

In a prepared statement given at a later interview, he said: “I wish to make it clear I am disgusted by what has happened.”

He said on the evening of August 20 he went to buy food from a chip shop in Huyton and was invited to watch a boxing match at a flat on Pilch Lane by Peers, where Witham and Barry were.

He said Witham left with Peers after becoming “rowdy”.

Zeisz told police he rang Peers to ask him to bring back cigarettes.

The pair later returned and Zeisz said he slept at the flat after smoking cannabis.

The prosecution allege the flat was the “centre of operations” for the murder plot.

Witham, of Huyton; Fitzgibbon, of St Helens; Zeisz, of Huyton; Barry, of Tuebrook; and Peers, of Roby – all Merseyside – deny conspiracy to murder Mr Harrison and conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon, a Skorpion sub-machine gun, and ammunition, as well as the murder of Miss Dale.

Kallum Radford, 26, of no fixed address, denies assisting an offender.