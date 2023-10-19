Timeline: 25 years since murder of Linda Bryant in Cornish field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Timeline: 25 years since murder of Linda Bryant in Cornish field

By Press Association
An aerial view of the murder scene in 1998 (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
Devon and Cornwall Police have launched a fresh appeal to mark the 25th anniversary of the murder of Cornish woman Linda Bryant, known as Lyn.

Here is a timeline of the case:

– October 20, 1998

Morning – Lyn Bryant cleans a local house in Ruan High Lanes, visits her parents and returns home.

12.45pm – Mrs Bryant drives her grey Ford Sierra to Harris Garage in Tregony but there is no fuel there.

1.05pm – Mrs Bryant drives on to Chenoweth’s garage at Ruan High Lanes, buying fuel, milk and groceries.

Linda Bryant was walking her dog when she was killed (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
– A white van driven by an unknown bearded man enters the forecourt at the same time.

– Mrs Bryant returns home and sees daughter Erin, 19. They have lunch and watch Emmerdale.

1.30pm – Mrs Bryant sets out on her regular walk with Jay, the family’s lurcher dog.

– Witnesses see Mrs Bryant walking along the main lane towards Ruan High Lanes Methodist Church.

1.45-2pm – A motorist sees Mrs Bryant talking to a clean-shaven man at the junction by the chapel.

2.30pm – Mrs Bryant’s body is found lying in the gateway to a field on a road between the chapel and Treviles Manor.

Linda Bryant's body was found in a muddy entrance to a field having been stabbed (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
2.34pm – A 999 call is made and emergency services are sent to the scene.

2.50pm – The air ambulance arrives and Mrs Bryant is pronounced dead at the scene.

2.45-3pm – A farmer sees an unknown man walking in a nearby field, away from the murder scene.

– November 4, 1998 – Mrs Bryant’s last movements are re-enacted for BBC Crimewatch.

– February 2, 1999 – Mrs Bryant’s tortoiseshell glasses are discovered on top of mud where her body was found four months before.

– April 1999 – Police conduct the first investigative review into the case, named Operation Hermitic.

– December 14, 1999 – A coroner in Truro rules that Mrs Bryant was unlawfully killed.

– March 2002 – The second investigative review, named Operation Hermitic II, takes place.

– 2007 – A full forensic review is undertaken.

– October 13, 2008 – Devon and Cornwall Police launch a 10-year anniversary appeal for Mrs Bryant’s murder.

– May 2016 – A partial DNA profile is developed from a number of samples taken from the scene at the time of Mrs Bryant’s death.

– October 2016 – Officers begin re-taking DNA samples from across the UK.

– October 15, 2018 – Devon and Cornwall Police launch a 20-year anniversary appeal, which generated more than 200 messages from the public, providing 60 new actions or inquiries.

In the last five years detectives have completed 450 inquiries and actions. Of those, 112 were DNA samples taken for comparison.

– October 19, 2023 – Detectives mark the 25th anniversary of Mrs Bryant’s murder with a fresh public appeal.