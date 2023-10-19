MP adds to tributes to newlyweds killed by suspected ‘terrorists’ in Uganda

Further tributes have been paid to a businessman and his newlywed architect wife who were killed in a “terrorist” attack on their vehicle in a national park in Uganda.

David Barlow, his South African-born wife Celia Geyer and their Ugandan guide were driving through the Queen Elizabeth National Park on Tuesday when they were attacked and killed by a rebel group linked to the so-called Islamic State terror group.

The couple, who lived in the village of Hampstead Norreys, near Newbury in Berkshire, were married in South Africa on Saturday and had been in Uganda on their honeymoon, locals have said.

Laura Farris, MP for Newbury, described them as a “much-loved couple”.

She added that she had written to the Foreign Secretary asking the Government to “give its full support to the Ugandan authorities” to bring the perpetrators to justice.

David Barlow was a cricketer for Hampstead Norreys Cricket Club (Hampstead Norreys Cricket Club/PA)

Ms Geyer worked as a senior designer at the luxury hotel company Belmond.

Her employer said it was “deeply saddened” by the news of her death and described her as a “highly respected leader in our industry”.

Ms Geyer had worked as a designer on numerous projects including the Splendido Mare hotel in Portofino, Cap Juluca hotel in Anguilla, and the grand suites on board the Venice-Simplon-Orient Express.

She had most recently worked on the renovation of the Maroma hotel on Mexico’s Riviera Maya.

In a statement, Belmond said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the death of our colleague Celia Geyer along with her husband David, while on honeymoon in Uganda.

“A true pioneer at heart and a highly respected leader in our industry, Celia is a very much-loved member of our Belmond family and will be much missed.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Celia and David’s family.”

Ms Geyer had previously worked as an architect and designer for Hilton and Matt Turner, editor-in-chief of the hospitality publication Sleeper Media, described her as an “industry figurehead”.

In a statement on the publication’s website, Mr Turner added: “She was a talented designer with such infectious passion for the hospitality industry, blended with a limitless sense of curiosity and adventure.”

Hampstead Norreys Cricket Club also paid tribute to the couple, affectionately referring to Mr Barlow as “Lord Barlow”.

It said: “He was at the time this incident occurred with the most important person in his life, a woman who we all knew so well, as Dave was so proud to share all of Celia’s achievements.

“She too was an amazing human being, who will be desperately missed.”

Richard Davies, warden at St Mary’s Church in Hampstead Norreys, where candles were lit following the attack, told the PA news agency: “They’ll be dreadfully missed.

“Dave was brought up nearby and lived around here most of his life.

“He was one of those people who is a huge part of the community, very well-liked, involved in sports clubs, involved in all aspects of village life.”

Mr Barlow ran a wood yard in nearby Hermitage and was chairman of Hampstead Norreys parish council as well as chairman of the local cricket club.

Newbury MP Ms Farris said on social media: “This is an appalling and tragic case concerning a much-loved couple from Hampstead Norreys where David served as chair of the parish council.

“I have written to the Foreign Secretary asking the Government to give its full support to the Ugandan authorities in bringing the perpetrators to justice.”

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni said on social media: “It was a cowardly act on the part of the terrorists attacking innocent civilians and tragic for the couple who were newlyweds and visiting Uganda on their honeymoon. Of course, these terrorists will pay with their own wretched lives.”

Ugandan police and the president have said the killers were members of the Allied Democratic Forces, a group with ties to IS.

Queen Elizabeth National Park, in the south west of Uganda, is one of its most popular conservation areas.