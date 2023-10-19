Families deserve answers at inquiry into Letby’s ‘horrific crimes’, says Barclay

The families affected by the “horrific” crimes of serial killer nurse Lucy Letby deserve to get answers at a statutory inquiry, said Health Secretary Steve Barclay as he published its terms of reference.

In August, Letby, 33, of Hereford, was sentenced to 14 whole life orders after she was convicted of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others, with two attempts on one of her victims.

The offences took place at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit, where Letby worked, between June 2015 and June 2016.

One of the country’s most senior judges, Lady Justice Thirlwall, will lead the inquiry which is said to be “currently setting up its infrastructure at pace so that it can begin its investigations”.

The inquiry will cover three broad areas, it was announced on Thursday.

Firstly, the experiences of the parents of the babies who featured in the 10-month trial that Letby faced at Manchester Crown Court.

Secondly, the conduct of clinical and non-clinical staff and management as well as governance and escalation processes in relation to concerns being raised about Letby and whether these structures contributed to the failure to protect babies from her.

Thirdly, the effectiveness of governance, external scrutiny and professional regulation in keeping babies in hospital safe, including consideration of NHS culture.

Lady Justice Thirlwall will lead the statutory inquiry (Ministry of Justice/Crown Copyright/PA)

Mr Barclay said: “Losing a child is the greatest sorrow any parent can experience, and I cannot begin to imagine the hurt and suffering experienced by the families affected by Lucy Letby’s horrific crimes.

“We have a duty to get them the answers they deserve, to hold people to account where they need to be, and to make sure lessons are learned.

“These terms of reference have been agreed following engagement with the families, and I am confident Lady Justice Thirlwall will ensure their voices are heard as the inquiry gets under way.”