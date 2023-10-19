Retirement day centre in London named UK’s best new building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retirement day centre in London named UK’s best new building

By Press Association
Designed by Mae, who is the winner of the Riba Stirling Prize 2023, John Morden Centre provides care for the residents of Morden College. (Jim Stephenson/ Riba)
A retirement day centre in London has been given an architectural prize for being a “place of joy and inspiration”.

The Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba) has named the John Morden Centre as the UK’s best new building.

Designed by Mae, who is the winner of the Riba Stirling Prize 2023, the centre provides care for the residents of the charity, Morden College.

It uses existing buildings on the Grade I-listed college grounds, including an almshouse and chapel, both attributed to St Paul’s Cathedral architect Sir Christopher Wren.

Speaking on behalf of the Riba Stirling Prize jury, architect Ellen van Loon, said: “The John Morden Centre is a place of joy and inspiration.

“It sensitively and seamlessly integrates medical facilities and social spaces, delivering a bold and hopeful model for the design of health and care centres for the elderly.

“Creating an environment that lifts the spirits and fosters community is evident at every turn and in every detail.

“This building provides comfort and warmth, with thoughtful features designed to prevent isolation.

“It illustrates how buildings can themselves be therapeutic – supporting care and instilling a sense of belonging.

“Great architecture orients people so they can thrive, and this building is exemplary at achieving exactly that.”

John Morden Centre.
John Morden Centre (Jim Stephenson/Riba)

The building is arranged as a series of red brick pavilions, which have care and social spaces, and includes a central timber cloister and a large cedar tree – the focal point of the garden.

Echoing the 17th century buildings is a zinc-clad roof and high chimneys and the centre also features a reception hall, a large theatre hall, medical facilities, an art room, hair and nail salon and cafe.

There is also a concealed wooden handrails and built-in seating along walkways for those with mobility issues and “high-contrast patterns on the edges of floors” to help dementia patients find their way.

Founding director of Mae, Alex Ely said: “The John Morden Centre has been a really fulfilling project to work on.

“At a time when adult social care is in a perilous state, this award demonstrates that there is hope for the sector and the project offers up a model for others working within health and care – inspiring them to create environments that positively impact on people’s mental and physical health.”

The building uses what is termed passive ventilation, which through chimneys, minimises the operational energy needed to heat and cool the centre.

Chief executive of Morden College, David Rutherford-Jones, said:  “We are absolutely thrilled to have won the Riba Stirling Prize 2023.

“Our mission is to give the very best possible life to the older people we provide homes, love, support and care for.

“The John Morden Centre, a beautiful, tactile space that has true purpose, sits at the heart of that effort – a true hub of life. Thank you, Mae. Thank you, Riba.”

Also announced as winners is Houlton School in Warwickshire by van Heyningen & Haward Architects’ (vHH) for the inaugural Riba Reinvention gong and Onion Collective won the client of the year award for East Quay in Somerset.

Other London-based locations were also honoured including Lighthouse Children’s Homeby Conrad Koslowsky Architects, who won the Stephen Lawrence Prize, and A House for Artists by Apparata Architects, who took home the Neave Brown Award for Housing.