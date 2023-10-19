‘Prolific, funny and inventive’ Private Eye cartoonist Tony Husband dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘Prolific, funny and inventive’ Private Eye cartoonist Tony Husband dies

By Press Association
A general view of the Private Eye offices in Soho, London (John Stillwell/PA)
A general view of the Private Eye offices in Soho, London (John Stillwell/PA)

Private Eye has paid tribute to Tony Husband as a “prolific, funny and inventive” cartoonist.

The artist had a heart attack on Westminster Bridge in London while travelling to a party – held by the satirical magazine – on Wednesday, according to his family.

While sharing a drawing of dogs in heaven by Mr Husband, Private Eye wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “RIP cartoonist Tony Husband – prolific, funny and inventive contributor to Private Eye since 1985.”

Born in 1950, Mr Husband also produced cartoons for The Times, Punch, Playboy, The Sunday Express, The Spectator and The Sun – as well as working on the satirical ITV children’s series Round The Bend.

Mr Husband’s son Paul wrote on X on Thursday “it is with a torn apart heart” that he announced the death of his father.

He also said on Facebook: “I hate to post this because I know how many of you are going to be affected by it.

“Yesterday my Dad, Tony Husband, passed away as he was on his way to a Private Eye leaving party on a Thames barge. Something that meant a hell of a lot to him.

“He had a heart attack on Westminster Bridge. It’s somewhat ironic that he somehow managed to survive 30 years of Private Eye parties but the one he didn’t make…

“I don’t know what more I can say other than he was everything to me and everything want to be. This is the very last cartoon he made. Sent to his mate Nick Newman on the train down cause he thought he would be late.”

The sketch was of a man waiving at a boat in Westminster.

Cartoonist Mr Newman, wrote on X: “Unbearably sad news that the great Tony Husband has died. Creator of Yobs and thousands of brilliant cartoons for @PrivateEyeNews and others, he will be hugely missed by friends and readers.

“He sent me this cartoon yesterday morning. RIP Tony.”

Joke writer for Private Eye Tom Jamieson also wrote on X: “Tony was of course mentioned in (editor) Ian’s (Hislop) speech on the boat and got a huge cheer. Such tragic news. A fabulously funny cartoonist.”

Illustrator Stanley Chow wrote: “It is of great sadness to hear that my dear friend Tony Husband passed away last night.

“One of Britain’s greatest cartoonists. He was such a legend, yet so humble. But most all, just one of the kindest and soundest soul you’ll ever meet. May you rest in peace Tony.”