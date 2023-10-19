More than 1,600 arrests in week-long crackdown on county lines gangs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

More than 1,600 arrests in week-long crackdown on county lines gangs

By Press Association
More than 1,600 suspected members of county lines drug dealing gangs have been arrested in one week across England and Wales (Joe Giddens/PA)
More than 1,600 suspected members of county lines drug dealing gangs have been arrested in one week across England and Wales (Joe Giddens/PA)

More than 1,600 suspected members of county lines drug dealing gangs have been arrested in one week across England and Wales.

Action by police forces across the two countries saw class A drugs worth £1.2 million, the same amount in cash and more than 100kg (220lb) of cannabis seized.

A total of 710 people, including 58 children, were referred to safeguarding services as possible victims of exploitation by the gangs.

County lines refers to urban-based drug dealers who stretch out into more rural areas, using dedicated phone lines to take orders from customers.

The gangs are notorious for exploiting children to work as drug runners, and taking over the homes of vulnerable people to store illegal substances.

The week’s action saw 250 phone lines closed down, and 458 weapons seized, including 33 firearms, 377 knives, three crossbows, 21 batons and 28 knuckle dusters.

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for county lines Commander Paul Brogden said: “County lines drug dealing destroys lives, and we are committed to tackling the supply of illegal drugs, and the exploitation and violence that is frequently associated with it.

“Our message is clear to anyone running county lines across the country – we will be relentless in our pursuit of you, we will shut down your county lines, we will take drugs off our streets, and we will rescue those who are being exploited by you.”

Since a national county lines programme was launched in 2019, 4,755 lines have been closed, 14,887 arrests made and 7,267 children or vulnerable people referred to safeguarding services.

Mr Brogden said the reality of being in a county lines gang is not like popular TV series such as Toy Boy.

“Series such as Top Boy glamorize what is effectively a life of crime, this is violence, this is exploitation. This is not being a gangster, it’s about being exploited and being drawn into a life of crime, often that ends in misery.

“It’s incredibly violent. It’s an unsafe place to be.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman with Superintendent Ronan Tyrer outside the front door of a house in Coventry.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Superintendent Ronan Tyrer attend a county lines raid with officers from West Midlands Police in Coventry (Joe Giddens/PA)

Police are working with prisons to clamp down on some county lines that are being run from inside jails.

“We’ve seen criminals evolve and some of these lines are now controlled within prisons.

“So obviously we are working with the prison service to make sure that we also investigate county lines that may have a footprint in prisons as well,” he told the PA news agency.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman accompanied officers from West Midlands Police on raids in Coventry as part of the week of action.

The operation saw cannabis with an estimated street value of £850,000 seized, including more than 850 plants and nearly 6kg (13lb) of dried cannabis recovered.

Ms Braverman said: “We know that drugs, whether it’s class A – cocaine or heroin or crack cocaine – or cannabis, cause extensive misery and devastation to communities and individuals and we’re determined to stamp it out.”

Police Scotland also took part in the week of action, visiting 373 homes thought to have been taken over by the drug networks, arresting 25 people and seizing class A drugs worth more than £300,000. Weapons including machetes, a meat cleaver, a knife and a baseball bat were also recovered.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Freeburn said: “The harm caused by illegal drugs across Scotland is well-documented and county lines drug dealers bring nothing but misery to our communities. They exploit vulnerable people and groom and threaten young people to become involved in their nefarious activities.

“Our message is clear, this is simply not welcome or tolerated in Scotland.”