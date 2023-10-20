Minister: More support to be offered to flooded businesses and home owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister: More support to be offered to flooded businesses and home owners

By Press Association
The clean up gets underway on Main Street in Midleton, Co Cork, after extensive damage caused by flooding following Storm Babet (PA)
Ireland’s Minister for Finance said a proposal is being worked on to increase the level of support that will be offered to those affected by flooding in Co Cork.

Michael McGrath said money will be available through a scheme to be administered by the Red Cross “from next week”.

This currently offers an initial 5,000 euro and further support of up to 20,000 euro based on the scale of damage.

Mr McGrath said many businesses in Midleton had their “destroyed” Christmas stock out on the street.

“The assessment of the full scale of the damage to homes and businesses will take some time, but the support will be there and that is the overarching message,” Mr McGrath told RTE Radio on Friday.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks with Frances Steele as she helps clean up a business belonging to a friend on Main Street in Midleton (PA)

“We do have to ensure, insofar as we can, that all of these businesses that were viable before two days ago can trade into the future.”

Mr McGrath said “there will be a need to go further” because “many” businesses did not have flooding insurance because of previous flooding.

He said a proposal was being worked on by Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney which he expected would offer “an increased level of support” and go to Cabinet next Tuesday.

“The majority of the businesses (in Midleton) are severely damaged or destroyed, so this is on a scale that we haven’t seen in recent times, and so the response will have to be of a different nature and a different magnitude.”

The clean up gets under way on Main Street in Midleton, Co Cork (Brian Lawless/PA)

A major clean-up operation is underway to deal with the aftermath of flooding that swamped several towns and villages in Ireland’s southwest during the week.

Army and civil defence units were deployed to support evacuation measures in the Cork town of Midleton following the storm.

On Friday, Cork County Council said there is a high risk of further flooding in Midleton, and that levels of the Owenacurra river, located near the Woodlands Estate, “are being closely monitored”.

Residents of the estate have been advised to be on “high alert” and people have been told to avoid parts of the town.

A status yellow rain warning for Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford has been lifted after being in place overnight.

A status yellow rain warning for Dublin, Louth, Meath, Wicklow and Kerry is in place until 9pm on Friday, which Irish forecaster Met Eireann said could lead to flooding and dangerous travelling conditions.

A status yellow rain warning for Northern Ireland is in place until 9am on Saturday.

The Met Office said showers or longer spells of rain could lead to lead to some disruption, particularly for eastern areas.

Mr McGrath and Mr Coveney visited areas affected by the flooding in their home county of Cork on Thursday.