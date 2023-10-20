Storm Babet has already caused changes to coastline, experts say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Babet has already caused changes to coastline, experts say

By Press Association
Waves crash against the lighthouse in Seaham Harbour, County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Waves crash against the lighthouse in Seaham Harbour, County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Storm Babet has already caused changes to Durham’s industrial coastline, experts have said.

Researchers from Newcastle University are bracing the elements to document how the surging seas have eroded the landscape.

They have already recorded waves washing away fragile and toxic coal waste deposits that sit just above the high-water mark, with even heavier seas expected.

At the peak of the coal industry in the North East, approximately 2.5 million tonnes of waste were deposited on Durham’s beaches annually.

Locations like Blast Beach, near Seaham, which featured as a backdrop in the film Alien 3, have seen significant spoil erosion since industrial tipping ceased.

Now, using drones to survey the beaches and map out the changes, a research team is working to measure the changes along the coastline, particularly in response to Storm Babet.

They have already found around one metre of erosion at Blast Beach as a result of the first high tide on Thursday morning.

Dr Seb Pitman, lecturer in physical geography, said: “We are approaching a point where the coal waste has almost entirely disappeared and this could lead to active erosion of the cliffs behind it in the coming decade.”

Storm Babet is likely to be particularly damaging, Dr Pitman said, because of its prolonged duration.

Sea foam covers a road in Seaburn, Sunderland, as Storm Babet batters the country
Sea foam covers a road in Seaburn, Sunderland, as Storm Babet batters the country (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“What’s unusual with this storm is not necessarily how large the waves will be but for how long,” he said.

“We are expecting to see waves in excess of four metres high for around 72 hours.

“This equates to about six high tides, meaning the storm will have multiple opportunities to remove large parts of the coal platform on the beach.”