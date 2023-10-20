Orionid meteor shower to light up night sky

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orionid meteor shower to light up night sky

By Press Association
The Orionids are actually pieces of Halley’s Comet (Danny Lawson/PA)

Skygazers are set for some celestial fireworks as debris left by Halley’s Comet lights up the night sky.

The Orionid meteor is active throughout October but is expected to peak on Saturday night, producing up to 25 meteors every hour, and remaining visible until the early hours of Sunday.

Some people view the Orionids as particularly special as the meteors are actually pieces of Comet 1P/Halley, better known as Halley’s Comet.

Although the comet swings by the earth only once every 75 to 76 years, this annual shower – which originates from the Orion constellation – provides some compensation for those who may miss that once-in-a-lifetime event.

As the comet follows its path around the sun, it leaves a path of tiny debris which enters Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of around 41 miles per second.

Dr Minjae Kim, research fellow at the department of physics, University of Warwick, said: “The Orionid meteor shower is a globally visible celestial event that takes place from October 2 to November 7, with its peak occurring on the night of October 20 to 22, typically between midnight and dawn.

“However, you can easily catch a glimpse of this meteor shower for several days before and after its peak date on your annual calendar.

“This meteor shower holds a special place in the annual calendar of celestial events, not only for its breath-taking beauty but also because it originates from the debris of one of the most renowned comets in history, Halley’s Comet (1P/Halley).

“Halley’s Comet graces Earth with its presence only once every 75 to 76 years, leaving behind a trail of cosmic debris, including dust and grit, along its orbit during each pass around the sun.

“So, if you missed already the ‘once-in-a-lifetime event’ of Halley’s Comet, don’t worry, this annual Orionid meteor shower offers a unique opportunity providing some compensation.”

Visible to the naked eye in all parts of the sky, all that is needed to spot the display is a bit of patience, a clear sky and a safe spot away from street lights and other light pollution.

The Orionids will be visible in both northern and southern hemispheres until November 7.