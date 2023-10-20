Ex-detective accused by Des O’Connor’s daughter ‘made inappropriate comments’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-detective accused by Des O’Connor’s daughter ‘made inappropriate comments’

By Press Association
Des O’Connor with, from left, his daughters Samantha and Karen, wife Jodie, son Adam and daughter Kristina, receiving his CBE at Buckingham Palace in 2008 (PA)
A former detective who sent “inappropriate messages” to the daughter of late entertainer Des O’Connor while investigating a crime report “frequently” made “inappropriate” comments when in command of a police unit, a High Court judge has been told.

Mr Justice Swift heard allegations about the behaviour of James Mason, a former Metropolitan Police detective chief inspector, during the latest stage of litigation centred on Kristina O’Connor.

Ms O’Connor, who is in her 30s, was sent “numerous inappropriate messages” – including an email saying she was “amazingly hot” – by Mr Mason after he responded to her report of an attempted robbery in 2011, the judge heard.

Mr Mason resigned from the Metropolitan Police late in 2022, the judge was told (PA)

She complained about Mr Mason, who was a detective sergeant at the time.

A police misconduct panel had made a gross misconduct finding and he was given a final written warning.

Mr Mason resigned from the Metropolitan Police late in 2022, the judge was told.

Lawyers representing Ms O’Connor argue the force “failed to properly investigate” the complaint.

They say a police misconduct panel failed to address “predatory and abusive” actions.

Lawyers representing the misconduct panel and the Metropolitan Police dispute claims about how they handled the process.

Mr Justice Swift heard evidence at a trial earlier this year but has yet to deliver a ruling.

Lawyers representing Ms O’Connor told the judge on Friday, at a High Court hearing in London, that allegations about Mr Mason’s behaviour at work had been made by a senior female police officer and emerged since the trial.

The officer worked in a Metropolitan unit headed by Mr Mason over a decade ago – and said he “made inappropriate comments frequently”, lawyers told the judge.

Barrister Fiona Murphy KC, who represented Ms O’Connor, said the officer said Mr Mason was “overly interested in what deemed to be attractive female Pcs” and had once been seen “scanning the office life a wolf”.

Ms O’Connor wants Mr Justice Swift to consider the officer’s allegations when he delivers a ruling on her complaints about the complaint investigation process.

Lawyers representing the force say the decisions the judge has to make following the trial are “not affected” by the officer’s allegations.

Mr Mason said he found Ms O’Connor “attractive” and his behaviour towards her was a “one-off”, the judge heard.

Ms Murphy suggested the officer’s allegations indicate otherwise.