Three men found guilty of murdering ‘A Team’ teenager

Three men have been found guilty of murdering a teenage member of a group called the A Team.

Taylor Cox, 19, died after being shot in the head in an alleyway in Hornsey, north London, on June 8 2021.

Following a retrial at the Old Bailey, Robel Michael, 22, of Islington, Jaden McGibbon, 22, of Crouch End, and Sichem Mangituka-Mpelo, 22, from Holloway, were found guilty of his murder on Friday.

McGibbon’s then-girlfriend Dunila Idrissi Oukili, 21, from Camden, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

The retrial was held at the Old Bailey in London (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Mr Cox was a member of the A Team group which is associated with the N19 postcode in London, the court was told.

Jurors heard how the three killers found out Mr Cox and his friend were close by and set out to attack them armed with at least one gun.

During the shooting, at least four .32 calibre bullets were fired from the same gun, likely to be a revolver.

Jurors heard how cartridge cases and two misfired cartridges were recovered from Oukili’s handbag four days after the incident.

She had also rented a flat for McGibbon to lay low in, bought a new telephone SIM card, and arranged transport and a change of hairstyle for him.

The defendants had denied the charges against them but declined to give evidence in their retrial.

Following their convictions, Judge Rebecca Trowler KC adjourned sentencing until December 15.