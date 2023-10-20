Plane comes off runway at Leeds Bradford Airport during Storm Babet

A passenger plane has skidded off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport while landing in windy conditions.

The Tui flight was arriving from Corfu during Storm Babet when it came off the runway on Friday afternoon.

Pictures showed emergency services arriving at the scene, with the plane at the side of the runway.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

An airport spokesperson said: “We can confirm Tui flight TOM3551 arriving from Corfu at LBA this afternoon has moved off the runway whilst landing.

“We are working with the airline, relevant operations teams and emergency authorities to address this situation and remove passengers from the aircraft safely.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said there was no fire.

A spokesperson added: “(Our) command unit has now been stood down, and remaining crews are now assisting in evacuating all persons from the aircraft to the terminal.”