Two dead after five vehicle M4 crash

Two women have died after a five vehicle pile-up on the M4.

Four cars and an HGV were involved in the collision on the eastbound carriageway between junction 17 for Chippenham and junction 18 for Bath at approximately 9.10am on Friday.

Two women travelling in one of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene, Wiltshire Police said.

Two other people involved in the collision sustained minor injuries and were treated by paramedics.

The M4 was fully closed at junction 18 eastbound and junction 17 westbound to allow emergency services to carry out recovery and investigative work.

One lane on the westbound carriageway has since reopened.

Acting Inspector Will Ayres of Wiltshire Police said: “Due to the seriousness of the collision and the vehicles involved, the recovery work and investigation at the scene is likely to take a significant time and therefore the eastbound side of the motorway will remain closed well in to this evening.

“We have opened one lane of the westbound carriageway, however there are currently a number of emergency service vehicles still occupying that carriageway. Once these are cleared we will fully reopen this side of the motorway.”