Danger to life flood warning issued in Wales as Storm Babet continues

A severe flood warning – meaning a danger to life – has been issued for a village in Powys as Storm Babet continues.

The warning, issued by Natural Resources Wales on Saturday morning, covers the River Severn in the Llandrinio area.

It covers the village of Llandrinio as well as isolated properties in the Severn-Vyrnwy confluence area including Hendre Lane, Haughton and Haimwood.

Natural Resources Wales warned that “local flood defences are overtopping” and said a number of roads could be affected by flooding.

It said: “We urge people to take warnings seriously and make arrangements to be safe. Avoid travelling where possible and do not drive or walk through flood waters.”

Powys County Council urged people to “stay in a safe place with a means of escape”, to be ready to leave their homes, co-operate with emergency services and call 999 if in immediate danger.

There are eight other flood warnings and 14 flood alerts across Wales.

Transport for Wales advised customers to check before travelling on the Wales and Borders network due to disruption from Storm Babet.

It said: “The storm caused extensive damage to rail infrastructure, particularly on routes north of Shrewsbury. Disruption is expected to continue all weekend.”

In North Wales, a sheepdog named Patsy rescued three ewes which had been cut off by floodwater on Friday afternoon.

Farmer Llyr Derwydd, 44, went to check on his sheep in Flintshire when he saw the sheep stranded.

Patsy swam across to the sheep and escorted them to dry land, earning her an extra dog biscuit and high praise from Mr Derwydd.