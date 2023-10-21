Danger to life flood warning issued in Wales as Storm Babet continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Danger to life flood warning issued in Wales as Storm Babet continues

By Press Association
Storm Babet is battering the country (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A severe flood warning – meaning a danger to life – has been issued for a village in Powys as Storm Babet continues.

The warning, issued by Natural Resources Wales on Saturday morning, covers the River Severn in the Llandrinio area.

It covers the village of Llandrinio as well as isolated properties in the Severn-Vyrnwy confluence area including Hendre Lane, Haughton and Haimwood.

Natural Resources Wales warned that “local flood defences are overtopping” and said a number of roads could be affected by flooding.

It said: “We urge people to take warnings seriously and make arrangements to be safe. Avoid travelling where possible and do not drive or walk through flood waters.”

Powys County Council urged people to “stay in a safe place with a means of escape”, to be ready to leave their homes, co-operate with emergency services and call 999 if in immediate danger.

There are eight other flood warnings and 14 flood alerts across Wales.

Transport for Wales advised customers to check before travelling on the Wales and Borders network due to disruption from Storm Babet.

It said: “The storm caused extensive damage to rail infrastructure, particularly on routes north of Shrewsbury. Disruption is expected to continue all weekend.”

In North Wales, a sheepdog named Patsy rescued three ewes which had been cut off by floodwater on Friday afternoon.

Farmer Llyr Derwydd, 44, went to check on his sheep in Flintshire when he saw the sheep stranded.

Patsy swam across to the sheep and escorted them to dry land, earning her an extra dog biscuit and high praise from Mr Derwydd.