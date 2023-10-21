Mother of one ‘giving my all to win’ biggest breakdancing competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mother of one ‘giving my all to win’ biggest breakdancing competition

By Press Association
B-Girl Stefani said she is going to give her all to win (Red Bull BC One/PA)
A mother of one from south London taking part in the world’s biggest breakdancing tournament has said she will be “giving my all to win”.

Anna Ponomarenko, 29, who is more commonly known as B-Girl Stefani – with a b-girl being someone who adopts the styles of hip-hop culture – will show off her moves at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris on Saturday evening for the Red Bull BC One World Final.

She secured a coveted spot after becoming the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher Winner in the French capital on Friday night, and will compete against 15 other dancers in the b-girls category, who have flown in from across the world for the one-on-one dance-offs.

Woman upside down with her hands on the ground
B-Girl Stefani said she is going to bring her style, power and energy to the final (Red Bull BC One)

B-Girl Stefani, who lives in Southwark and is the mother of an eight-month-old, said: “The b-girl Red Bull Last Chance Cypher competition was not easy, I really wasn’t expecting a win, but I am so proud of myself.

“Last time I made it to a Red Bull BC One World Final two years ago it didn’t work out, but this time I’m giving my all to win.”

She added that she is “going to show my best as always” by showcasing her “style, power and energy”.

Two people standing together and smiling
Khalil (left) of France and B-Girl Stefani (Red Bull BC One)

She has previously come close to the title after reaching the 2021 World Final, and is even more determined to clinch the victory this year.

There are also 16 finalists in the b-boys category, from countries including the UK, France, Brazil and Malaysia.

The event will be hosted by MC Amjad from Switzerland and US rapper and songwriter MyVerse, with a soundtrack provided by DJ One Up, who is French.