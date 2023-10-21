Storm Babet: Couple ‘frustrated’ after flight home delayed and diverted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Babet: Couple ‘frustrated’ after flight home delayed and diverted

By Press Association
Emergency services attended the scene after a passenger plane came off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport while landing in windy conditions during Storm Babet (Danny Lawson/PA)
A couple’s flight home from Cyprus was delayed and diverted in an “intensely frustrating” ordeal after a plane skidded off a runway at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Phil Casey, golf correspondent at PA Media, and his partner Ann Meredith, 51, were due to fly from Larnaca International Airport to Leeds at 11.20pm local time on Friday.

Their plans were disrupted after heavy winds forced a Tui flight to skid off a runway, causing the Leeds travel hub’s temporary closure.

Having cleared security, the couple’s Jet2 flight was delayed and diverted to Manchester Airport, as Storm Babet caused chaos in the UK.

Autumn weather October 20th 2023
The passenger plane came off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport while landing in windy conditions during Storm Babet (Danny Lawson/PA)

Their flight finally departed at 3.20am local time and arrived in Manchester at about 7am on Saturday, Mr Casey said.

The “very tired” couple did not get home until about 8.15am.

Mr Casey, 49, of Leeds, said: “Obviously it’s intensely frustrating but at the same time you realise it’s out of the control of the airlines, so we had a certain amount of sympathy.

“And then yeah, to make matters slightly worse at one point they put up that the gate was opening in five minutes. And then five minutes later when I went to check again it said ‘gate now opening in 195 minutes’, so obviously slight difference.

“So yeah, obviously we were then concerned about getting back from Manchester.”

Jet2 provided buses to transport people from Manchester to Leeds but the couple decided to fork out £88 on an Uber to get home sooner, he said.

Leeds Bradford Airport has reopened but Tui customers who were due to travel from there on Saturday are being directed to Manchester Airport, the airline has said.