Woman in her 80s is the latest death due to Storm Babet as floods continue

By Press Association
Flooded fields around the River Lugg near Leominster (Ben Birchall/PA)
Flooded fields around the River Lugg near Leominster (Ben Birchall/PA)

A woman in her 80s has been found dead at a home in Derbyshire in what is believed to be the latest death caused by Storm Babet.

Derbyshire Police said they were called at around 10.35am on Saturday to the sudden death of a woman in Tapton Terrace, Chesterfield and the force believes it was “related to the flooding seen in the Chesterfield area”.

It brings the number of people who have died since the storm struck Britain last week to at least four, as widespread flooding continues to cause chaos around the country.

Autumn weather October 21st 2023
A car is seen on a bridge washed away near Dundee following torrential rain (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Environment Agency has warned that major rivers could still be flooded until Tuesday and train services are disrupted across parts of Scotland, Yorkshire and East Anglia with some routes still flooded.

Derby City Council said they are seeing record-breaking water levels in the River Derwent and warned that cleaning up after the floods could take several days.

Three severe flood warnings – which means risk of death and serious injury – had been in place around the River Derwent in Derbyshire over the weekend but were downgraded on Sunday morning.

As of 11am, more than 200 flood warnings – where less dangerous flooding is expected – remain in place across England.

The Energy Network Association (ENA) said a “small handful” of homes will still be without power on Sunday after around 100,000 customers were initially affected by power cuts.

On Friday, a man in his 60s died after getting caught in fast-flowing floodwater in the town of Cleobury Mortimer in Shropshire.

Autumn weather October 22nd 2023
South Shields lighthouse after the top was ripped off, following Storm Babet (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Police Scotland previously said a falling tree hit a van near Forfar in Angus on Thursday evening, killing the 56-year-old driver.

A 57-year-old woman also died on Thursday after being swept into a river in the region.

A search is also under way in Aberdeenshire after a report of a man trapped in a vehicle in floodwater.