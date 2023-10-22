Residents told to evacuate in Nottinghamshire as water levels continue to rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Residents told to evacuate in Nottinghamshire as water levels continue to rise

By Press Association
Flooding in Retford in Nottinghamshire, after Storm Babet battered the UK. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Residents are being advised to evacuate their homes in a Nottinghamshire town as water levels continue to rise.

The River Idle is expected to reach record levels as flooding continues in Retford, the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Local Resilience Forum (LRF) has warned.

The group said they expect river levels to continue to pose a risk to life until Tuesday, even though no significant rainfall is forecast.

Autumn weather October 22nd 2023
There is flooding in areas of Retford in Nottinghamshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

River levels continue to rise due to upstream watercourses (Rivers Maun, Meden and Poulter) feeding into the River Idle, the LRF added.

Two severe flood warnings, which means risk of death and serious injury, have been issued for sections of the river at Retford, Eaton and Gamston, and West Retford and Ordsall by the Environment Agency.

The LRF said the warnings had been issued due to flooding in Thrumpton caused by Storm Babet.

Areas most at risk are Poulter View, Meden Way, New Inn Walk, Thrumpton Close, Maun Close, Thomas Street, George Street, Swans Quay and Gala Way.

Residents are also being told to prepare to evacuate in Darrel Road.

Emergency services are supporting residents to evacuate where needed and a rest centre has been set up at Retford Leisure Centre.

The LRF said in a joint statement with Nottinghamshire County Council: “We are closely monitoring the situation.

“Environment Agency incident response staff are liaising with emergency services and local authorities.

“Stay away from flood water and do not take risks that may endanger yourself and others.

“Please follow the advice of the emergency services and first responders on the ground.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.

“This Severe Flood Warning is now in force until further notice.”