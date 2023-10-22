Old naval tradition revived on historic warship with triple christening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Old naval tradition revived on historic warship with triple christening

By Press Association
An old Royal Navy tradition of crew members’ children being christened on board their ships has been revived on an historic warship in Belfast (Declan Roughan/PA)
An old Royal Navy tradition has been revived on a historic warship in Belfast with a triple christening.

The grandchildren of two veterans who served on HMS Caroline saw the youngest members of their families christened on board the vessel on Sunday.

The ceremony, carried out by the Reverend Desmond Hanna, also saw the last use of the ship’s bell, which is now set to be preserved for display as part of the visitor tour.

Christenings on the ship have been a tradition since its arrival in Belfast in 1924.

The bell had previously been used as a baptismal font.

The Reverend Desmond Hanna carried out the triple christening on board HMS Caroline (Declan Roughan/PA)

John Taylor, 73, from Ballymena, said it meant the world to him to see two of his grandchildren christened during a service in the ship’s Drill Hall, as his children had been.

HMS Caroline was active during the First World War, deployed in the Battle of Jutland, and also played a key role in the Second World War as the Royal Navy’s headquarters in Belfast Harbour, a key base for scores of warships which escorted the Atlantic convoys to protect them from U-boat attack.

The vessel went on to be utilised by the Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve before she was officially decommissioned in 2011.

Following a campaign to conserve the ship, it was transformed into a museum based in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.

Grandfathers and HMS Caroline veterans Billy McConkey (left) and John Taylor in front of the ship (Declan Roughan/PA)

Mr Taylor served an engineer on board HMS Caroline for 29 years, joining in 1968 during the Cold War.

He met his wife on the ship and they later had their children christened on board.

“Basically I have two families – my family at home and my family on board Caroline. Caroline is part of me,” he said.

Billy McConkey, 81, from east Belfast, served on the ship for 40 years, becoming Chief Petty Officer.

He recounted first stepping on to the ship as a young man, adding that he did not imagine at that stage that he would see both his children and his grandchildren christened on it.

“It’s been great. It’s great to be a part of history on a ship with so much history,” he said.