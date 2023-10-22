Search for cruise ship crew member reported to have gone overboard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Search for cruise ship crew member reported to have gone overboard

By Press Association
The alert was raised by the AidaPerla (Alamy/PA)
The Coastguard and the RNLI have launched a search for a crew member who was reported to have gone overboard from a cruise ship.

The alert was raised by the AIDAperla after the male member of the crew went missing on Sunday morning while the vessel was in the English Channel, off Ramsgate, Kent.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “HM Coastguard is co-ordinating the search for a man reported overboard from a passenger ship off Ramsgate on October 22.

“HM Coastguard was alerted at about 8.55am.

“The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was sent from Lydd alongside a Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft and the RNLI’s all-weather lifeboats from Ramsgate and Dover.”

A spokeswoman for AIDA Cruises said: “AIDA Cruises confirms that there is reason to believe that a crew member of AIDAperla went overboard in the English Channel in the early morning of October 22.

“The captain and crew of AIDAperla immediately initiated all necessary rescue measures in close co-ordination with the local authorities.

“The search onboard confirmed that a male crew member is missing.

“The ship was immediately stopped and returned to the spot where the incident was believed to have happened and has taken part in the search since.

“The search for the missing person is ongoing and has our utmost priority.”