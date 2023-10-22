Former London gangster-turned-author Dave Courtney dies aged 64

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former London gangster-turned-author Dave Courtney dies aged 64

By Press Association
Dave Courtney was found dead at his home in Plumstead (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Dave Courtney was found dead at his home in Plumstead (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Former London gangster-turned-author Dave Courtney has died aged 64.

Courtney was found dead at his home on Chestnut Rise, Plumstead, on Sunday.

His death was announced in a post on his Instagram account.

The post said that Courtney “took his own life”.

Funeral of Bruce Reynolds
Ronnie Biggs speaks to Dave Courtney at the funeral of Bruce Reynolds, the mastermind behind the Great Train Robbery of 1963, in 2013 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Courtney at the age of 64,” the post said.

“Dave tragically took his own life in the early hours of Sunday 22nd October, with a firearm at his Camelot Castle home in Plumstead.”

In his final Facebook post, Courtney could be seen watching Charlton Athletic lose 4-0 to Reading.

The ex-criminal enjoyed the “full works” at The Valley stadium, eating a three course meal.

Courtney, who claimed to be an associate of the notorious Kray twins, was rumoured to be the inspiration behind Vinnie Jones’s character in Guy Ritchie’s gangster film Lock, Stock, And Two Smoking Barrels.

However, he swapped his life of crime to become an author.

He published six books, and starred in a film called Hell To Pay.

The Metropolitan Police said officers attended an address on Chestnut Rise at around 11.25am following reports of a man found deceased.

A 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

His family has been informed.

Formal identification has not taken place, and the death is currently being treated as unexpected and is under investigation.

No arrests have been made, the Met Police added.