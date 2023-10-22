30th anniversary of Shankill bombing to be marked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
30th anniversary of Shankill bombing to be marked

By Press Association
A person lays a wreath on Shankill Road in Belfast during an event ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Shankill bombing (Peter Morrison/PA)
A new memorial is to be unveiled later to mark the 30th anniversary of an IRA bomb blast which devastated Belfast’s Shankill Road.

Nine people, including two young girls, were killed in the bombing of Frizzell’s fish shop on October 23 1993, while dozens were injured.

One of the IRA bombers was also killed in the blast.

The victims were the fish shop owner, John Frizzell, 63, his daughter Sharon McBride, 29, Michael Morrison, 27, his partner Evelyn Baird, 27, their daughter, Michelle, seven, George Williamson, 63, Gillian Williamson, 49, Wilma McKee, 38, and Leanne Murray, 13.

Shankill Road Bomb Blast
The scene following the Shankill Road bombing in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 1993 (PA)

There was further devastation a week later when eight people were killed by loyalists in Greysteel, Co Londonderry, in what was regarded as a retaliatory attack.

Crowds turned out on the Shankill Road on Saturday for a procession and an act of remembrance at the site where Frizzell’s fish shop once stood.

Later on Monday, a new memorial will be unveiled at the site ahead of a church service to mark the date of the 30th anniversary.

Speaking ahead of the event, UUP leader Doug Beattie challenged Sinn Fein to “recognise the suffering” caused by the actions of the Provisional IRA, and to “condemn all terrorist actions, regardless of the perpetrators”.

“On this, the 30th anniversary of the Shankill bombing, the Ulster Unionist Party joins with the entire community in remembering the nine innocent people who were murdered by the Provisional IRA on October 23 1993,” he said.

“We also remember the many others who were injured, both physically and mentally, by this atrocity. The scars of the Shankill bombing run deep, and the pain of loss and trauma is still felt by many today.

“The Shankill bombing was a cold-blooded act of murder that targeted innocent civilians. It was an act of pure evil, the images of which sent shockwaves around the world.

“Thirty years on, we are particularly appalled by the continued eulogising of the bombers by Sinn Fein. This is deeply insensitive to the innocent victims and their families, and it only serves to prolong the pain and suffering caused by the IRA’s campaign of terrorism.”