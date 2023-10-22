Sword pistol linked to 1689 Siege of Derry to go under the hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Sword pistol linked to 1689 Siege of Derry to go under the hammer

By Press Association
A sword pistol with links to the 1689 Siege of Derry is to go under the hammer in Belfast this month (PressEye/BloomfieldAuctions/PA)
A sword pistol with links to the 1689 Siege of Derry is to go under the hammer in Belfast this month (PressEye/BloomfieldAuctions/PA)

A sword pistol linked to the 1689 Siege of Derry is among an historic trove of guns set to go under the hammer in Belfast.

Duelling pistols, carbines and revolvers are among the collection which has been valued at more than £1 million.

They were collected by Antrim man Leslie Martin who died a few years ago.

Bloomfield Auctions described it as “one of the finest collections of historic firearms ever seen in Ireland”.

The fearsome-looking early flintlock sword is one of the oldest lots up for auction, having been manufactured in 1650.

It was reputedly used during the Siege of Derry and belonged to the Hart family from the Donegal/Derry area.

Colonel Henry Hart, who died in 1712, is believed to have commanded the Fort of Culmore.

It has been valued with a guide price of between £45,000 and £50,000.

Other highlights include a military-style percussion musket inscribed with the name of Captain Alan Campbell who died during the 1916 Easter Rising and a rare seven-shot revolving carbine manufactured in 1838.

The sale next week is expected to attract attention from collectors around the world.

Bloomfield Auctions said they have worked closely with Mr Martin’s family to fully catalogue the collection, describing how a “wealth of documentation from his notes to receipts and other documents highlights his passion for detail and his desire to understand each item’s background and its role in Irish history”.

Manging director of Bloomfield Auctions Karl Bennett said it is rare that a collection “this quality and scope come to auction”.

“It is a measure of Leslie’s lifelong passion for his hobby that this collection exists,” he said.

“This is an opportunity for enthusiasts to own a piece of history.

“The histories and stories brought to life by these objects and Leslie’s desire to understand their back story and that of their owners’ is compelling and will soon be appreciated by a wider audience.”

The collection will be sold by Bloomfield Auctions on October 31 at the Culloden Hotel on the outskirts of Belfast.

An online catalogue is available on the Bloomfield Auctions’ website, and they can also be contacted for a printed catalogue by emailing info@bloomfieldauctions.co.uk or by calling 028 9045 6404.