Met officer under criminal investigation over wrongful fare evasion arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Met officer under criminal investigation over wrongful fare evasion arrest

By Press Association
The IOPC said the officer is also under investigation for potential gross misconduct (PA)
The IOPC said the officer is also under investigation for potential gross misconduct (PA)

A Metropolitan Police officer is under criminal investigation for alleged racially aggravated assault and false imprisonment after a woman was wrongly arrested for bus fare evasion in front of her young son.

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the officer is also under investigation for potential gross misconduct.

The woman’s arrest in Whitehorse Road, Croydon, south London, on July 21 prompted criticism after footage was posted on social media of her shouting as she was handcuffed in front of her tearful son.

She was later de-arrested when it was confirmed that she had paid the fare.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “The decision to conduct a criminal investigation is not something we take lightly and was made after careful consideration of the material we have gathered to date, including liaison with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

“It’s important to emphasise that this development does not necessarily mean that criminal charges or disciplinary proceedings will follow.

“At the conclusion of the investigation, we will decide whether to refer a file of evidence to the CPS for a charging decision and also decide whether any officers should face disciplinary proceedings.

“Representatives for the woman and the officer have been advised of this update and we will keep them informed throughout our investigation.”

The woman was arrested after wrongly being accused of failing to pay a bus fare, with police saying she had refused to show her pass to a Transport for London (TfL) ticket inspector.

A family member complained to the IOPC, claiming the woman had been racially profiled and verbally abused by an officer, and the woman herself has also complained about the way that she and her son were treated.

The watchdog is investigating the decision to arrest her, whether the force used was proportionate, whether the woman and her son were treated differently because they are black, and whether the woman was treated differently because of her sex.

It is continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact the investigation team at whitehorseroad@policeconduct.gov.uk or 0300 303 5731.

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain, who leads policing in Croydon, said: “This incident caused a great deal of concern in the community when it happened and when a video showing part of the events was shared on social media.

“The incident was clearly distressing for the woman involved and particularly her child.”

A PCSO attempted to comfort the little boy while the officers arrested his mother.

Mr Brittain added: “As the IOPC has stated, the launching of a criminal or misconduct investigation is not in itself a finding of wrongdoing and we await its conclusions after all the available evidence has been gathered and fully examined.”

The officer under investigation is on restricted duties.