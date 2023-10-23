Town rallies for elderly residents after homes hit by floods amid Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Town rallies for elderly residents after homes hit by floods amid Storm Babet

By Press Association
More than £7,000 has been raised so far through a fundraiser (Ben Sellers)
Members of a town in Derbyshire have rallied around a group of elderly residents whose homes were severely damaged by recent floods during Storm Babet.

Many of the residents of the 10 Alms Cottages in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, have been staying with family members after flood water “quickly” entered their homes, destroying a lot of the furniture inside.

Ben Sellers, who is local to the area, said residents were taken to safety by the fire and rescue team on the Friday afternoon. When the water dropped, on the Saturday morning, he and his friend Mark Harrison, 60, went to remove damaged items from the homes following a Facebook plea.

Mr Sellers, 32, who owns The Bank Cocktail Bar & Bistro in Ashbourne and works as a finance broker, told the PA news agency: “Yesterday morning, I saw that one of the residents’ daughters put on Facebook that they were in need of a van to help them move all the furniture to the tip.

“We went down there and used my van, as well as my friend Mark’s, and me and him helped take all the wet furniture out of the cottages.”

He said the damage done to the properties was “really bad”.

“The water flooded all 10 cottages up to like a foot deep inside,” he said.

“Literally all the furniture on the ground floor had to be chucked away and destroyed.”

He said a lot of the residents’ families were helping them and were “quite devastated”.

“I think the residents think they are going to be moving back in a couple of days, but the damage is so severe that it may be closer to six months,” he said.

“They’re going to have to take a lot of the plaster off the walls, refit kitchens, sort all the electricity.

“A lot of stuff that these people have had for a really long time, including pictures of their families, are damaged.”

Mr Sellers said many residents had lived in the cottages for over 10 years and were “shocked” about having to leave their homes as nothing similar had happened previously.

He said several of the cottages do not have insurance, so he and Mr Harrison set up a fundraiser to help them purchase new furniture and carpets.

More than £7,000 has been raised so far through the pair sharing the fundraiser link on social media.

“Mark and I saw how catastrophic the flooding was for the elderly and a lot of these residents have lived in Ashbourne all their lives, so we thought it would be a nice idea to repay them for the service they’ve done in their lives,” he added.

Mr Harrison, who is a caterer and is Ashbourne born and bred, added that he wanted to help set up the fundraiser to alleviate the feelings of “devastation” and “worry” from the residents and their families.

He said he has spoken to some of the families, who are “all heartbroken”.

“It’s hard, but at least if we can replace some of the furniture, it takes some of the stress away from them.”

For more information on the fundraiser, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-donate-to-help-the-resident-return-home.