Home News UK

Tributes paid to Irish woman, 39, shot dead in New York

By Press Association
Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and is providing consular assistance (Niall Carson/PA)
Tributes have been paid to an Irish woman who was shot dead in New York at the weekend.

The woman, who has been named as Denise Morgan, 39, was originally from Co Louth.

Friends and family have paid tribute to Ms Morgan and expressed their heartache at the news of her death.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said on Saturday October 21 at 2.44am (7.44am Irish time), officers responded to an emergency call reporting shots fired in the Queens area.

On arriving at the residence, police found a man and woman with gunshot wounds to their heads in the living room.

Medical specialists attended the scene and pronounced the 39-year-old woman and 33-year-old man dead at the scene.

The NYPD said a firearm was recovered “in the vicinity of the deceased male”.

Its investigations are continuing.

The Irish-American Cottage Bar Restaurant, where Ms Morgan worked, said her death had “left us all in shock and sorrow”.

“It is incredibly difficult to comprehend the void left by her sudden departure,” it said on Facebook.

“Her warmth, kindness, and vibrant spirit will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

“Our heartfelt condolences are for her family as you mourn this profound loss. We will always appreciate the person she was.”

A spokesperson for Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.