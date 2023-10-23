In Pictures: London Zoo animals celebrate Halloween with pumpkin treats

Keepers at London Zoo carved Halloween pumpkins for some of the 14,000 animals and stuffed them with special treats.

London Zoo’s zoological operations manager Dan Simmonds said: “With pumpkins in season, they are a sustainable snack for some of the animals, while others just love tearing them apart.”

An okapi looks for treats hidden inside a pumpkin (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Okapis, Oni and Ede, wrapped their bewitching black tongues around the pumpkins (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Playful tiger teens, Zac and Crispin, followed a cinnamon and nutmeg scent trail through leading them to a pile of giant gourds.

A Sumatran tiger enjoys its Halloween pumpkin (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The tigers enjoyed playing with their food before devouring it (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Komodo dragon Kahleesi clamped her 60 serrated, shark-like teeth around a meat-filled pumpkin.

A Komodo dragon investigates its pumpkin treat (Jonathan Brady/PA)