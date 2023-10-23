In Pictures: London Zoo animals celebrate Halloween with pumpkin treats By Press Association October 23 2023, 7.04pm Share In Pictures: London Zoo animals celebrate Halloween with pumpkin treats Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6231015/in-pictures-london-zoo-animals-celebrate-halloween-with-pumpkin-treats/ Copy Link A Galapagos tortoise searches for Halloween treats (Jonathan Brady/PA) Keepers at London Zoo carved Halloween pumpkins for some of the 14,000 animals and stuffed them with special treats. London Zoo’s zoological operations manager Dan Simmonds said: “With pumpkins in season, they are a sustainable snack for some of the animals, while others just love tearing them apart.” An okapi looks for treats hidden inside a pumpkin (Jonathan Brady/PA) Okapis, Oni and Ede, wrapped their bewitching black tongues around the pumpkins (Jonathan Brady/PA) Playful tiger teens, Zac and Crispin, followed a cinnamon and nutmeg scent trail through leading them to a pile of giant gourds. A Sumatran tiger enjoys its Halloween pumpkin (Jonathan Brady/PA) The tigers enjoyed playing with their food before devouring it (Jonathan Brady/PA) Komodo dragon Kahleesi clamped her 60 serrated, shark-like teeth around a meat-filled pumpkin. A Komodo dragon investigates its pumpkin treat (Jonathan Brady/PA) A Galapagos tortoise demolishes one of the pumpkins (Jonathan Brady/PA)