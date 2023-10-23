What the papers say – October 24

A variety of stories feature alongside the continuing coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict on the nation’s front pages on Tuesday.
The Daily Telegraph reports EU leaders and France have backed a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it would be “difficult” to push for a ceasefire.
The Daily Express says Mr Sunak has “blasted” the Metropolitan Police after they did not act on “jihad” chants at a protest, while The Times reports the Prime Minister said such a chant is a “threat to our democracy”.
The Daily Mail says bodycam footage from Israeli soldiers shows the “depravity of Hamas terrorists”.
The i and The Guardian also report on the Israel-Hamas conflict, saying two hostages have been freed as “air strikes on Gaza intensify”.
Elsewhere, Chevron has “doubled down” on the fossil fuel industry after buying oil and gas producer Hess in a 53 billion dollar (£43.3 billion) deal, according to the Financial Times.
The Independent asks “where have all the judges gone?” as a shortage of judges causes an “unprecedented” backlog of serious cases.
The Daily Mirror relays a message from people who feel abandoned after Storm Babet flooded their homes, leading with the headline “why will no one help us?”.
And the Daily Star looks into whether there could be mice living on Mars.